R4G to Help Fund Meaningful Mentored Experience Sweet Girls Bank Learn to Invest
Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn Sweet Girls Bank a sponsored mentoring experience with Sheri Creger www.SweetGirlsBank.com
sheri
Love to Prepare Your Girls for Life? Join the Club, Recruiting for Good is helping fund meaningful sponsored experience www.SweetGirlsBank.com
Love to Prepare Your Girls for Life? Join the Club, Recruiting for Good is helping fund meaningful sponsored experience www.SweetGirlsBank.com
Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find professionals; generates proceeds to fund and hire a financial services mentor to teach girls how to invest.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Love to prepare girls for life, retain Recruiting for Good to find your next hire today! And a portion of our placement fee will sponsor a Sweet Girls Bank mentoring experience anywhere in the USA!"
Girls who land the sweet investing learning experience will be mentored by Sheri Creger; a sweet mom of two kids and financial investment advisor with 20 years' experience.
Recruiting for Good makes the experience sweeter and meaningful; by rewarding $1000 to Sweet Girl Bank to jumpstart investing right away.
Recruiting for Good also, helps parents and family members sponsor a daughter's or relative's Sweet Girls Bank mentoring experience; by rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff (with funding to hire Sheri Creger).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Parents, the day I met Sheri for lunch, I knew she was the perfect mentor to teach girls how to save, plan, and invest. She will prepare your girls for life!"
About
Sweet Girls Bank is a meaningful mentoring experience created by Recruiting for Good and Girls Design Tomorrow Founder, Carlos Cymerman; and inspired by financial investment expert Sheri Creger. After successfully participating in Recruiting for Good, the staffing agency will retain Sheri to deliver 1 on 1 mentoring services; and Recruiting for Good will gift girl $1000 to learn how to save, plan, and invest. To learn more visit www.SweetGirlsBank.com Save + Plan + Invest for Tomorrow!
Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program developing leaders created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. Girls who have completed the most gigs on The Sweetest Gigs are invited to participate and create their own sweet girl inspired causes (meaningful girl life experiences.) Achieve athletic feats, complete creative projects (i.e. creative writing and get published on LAParent.com), create their own book club, dance for good, fashion design with a purpose, and support girl sports. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play
"Sweet Girls who love 'The Humanities' will absolutely have the time of their life!"
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs, a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your first job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.
Finally, something sweet and good in LA...Love to Dine with Girlfriends and Support Girl Causes? Recruiting for Good appreciates participation in our referral program to fund sweet girl inspired causes. We're rewarding generous gift cards to enjoy The Sweetest Restaurants LA to Paris. And exclusive invite for two to LA's Best Wine & Food Festival to Join The Club...Made just for You... visit www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Eat + Drink + Party!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram