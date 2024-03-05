Quantifying Quantum Electrodynamics Through Biological Impact of Ibogaine Treatment

MIAMI, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doctor Leslie Mitchelson, a prominent biomedical engineer, has joined the team at Ibogaine By David Dardashti to provide insight on quantifying quantum electrodynamics through patient data.

Doctor Mitchelson is dedicated to exploring the use of ibogaine in treating various disorders. To effectively analyze the impact of this treatment, an experiment has been created where patients will receive a small dose of ibogaine every four months for the duration of a year. This includes an EEG analysis that measures the electrical currents in the body as well as regular blood tests to observe the biological effects of the ibogaine. “We are thrilled that Doctor Mitchelson has joined us,” states David Dardashti, founder of Ibogaine By David Dardashti. “His expertise in biomedical engineering will be instrumental in determining the biological impact of ibogaine through electrodynamics.” Doctor Mitchelson goes on to say, “In order to orchestrate an experiment of this magnitude, the flow of electrodynamics will be best understand through data obtained through the biological impact of the electric currents.” The team at Ibogaine By David Dardashti is hopeful that this experiment will help provide insight into how ibogaine can be used to more effectively treat a variety of disorders.

Doctor Mitchelson is leading an experiment using ibogaine, monitored by EEG analysis and blood tests, to determine its effectiveness in treating various disorders.

We encourage those who are interested in learning more about ibogaine and its potential to follow Ibogaine By David Dardashti’s progress. We will be regularly updating our website and providing more information on the research being conducted.

Gavriel Dardashti +17869301880 gavriel@ibogaineclinic.com