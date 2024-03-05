STN: 125384
Proper Name: Albumin (Human)
Tradename: Kedbumin
Manufacturer: Kedrion, SpA
Indication:
- Hypovolemia, Hypoalbuminemia, Cirrhotic Ascites, Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), Burns, Hemodialysis, Cardiopulmonary bypass
Product Information
Supporting Documents
Related Information
-
FDA Online Label Repository
Search this database for drug labeling and other information. The content has not been altered or verified by the FDA and may not be the labeling on currently distributed products or identical to the labeling that is approved.