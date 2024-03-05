Malibu shines a light on CLINUVEL’s pioneering work in photomedicine

MALIBU, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading biotech company CLINUVEL last week joined an intimate event bringing together California’s most prolific investors and philanthropists at the Malibu home of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky.



The event, hosted by Lady Gaga and Mr. Polansky, and Sean Parker and Alexandra Parker, shone a light on the groundbreaking work of CLINUVEL, a global biopharmaceutical firm whose cutting-edge melanocortin therapies transform the lives of patients at the highest risk of photodamage and skin cancer. Mr. Parker and Mr. Polansky have supported CLINUVEL for more than 15 years, finding alignment between the Company’s pioneering approach to medicine and the boundary-pushing work of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy which works to revolutionise healthcare.

Over a family-style dinner by chef Evan Funke of Los Angeles hotspot Felix Trattoria, and a performance by Grammy-winning Attacca Quartet, the hosts shared how CLINUVEL’s treatments herald a new era for the treatment of light-related conditions. The Group’s CEO Dr. Philippe Wolgen also unveiled what is next for the most exciting biopharmaceutical firm in the field of photomedicine today.

The future of photomedicine

For 25 years, CLINUVEL introduced a proof of concept by treating groups of patients whose needs had been overlooked by the pharmaceutical industry. These include the genetic disorders erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) and the skin disorder vitiligo, when people lose their pigmentation. In 2014 CLINUVEL developed the only approved treatment in the world for EPP, accelerating CLINUVEL’s evolution into a profitable, self-sustaining and dynamic company.

Now the Company is exploring the vast potential of its technology: how can CLINUVEL’s unique knowledge of melanocortins be scaled up to treat widespread health conditions that affect the skin, brain and nervous system?

Beyond the world of pharmaceuticals, CLINUVEL’s technology has the power to disrupt the skincare market. After 43 years of photomedicine research, the Company is launching PhotoCosmetics, a range of advanced skincare products based on a group of peptides known as melanocortins.

Revolutionising healthcare for those in need

Philanthropy is central to the work of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky, Sean Parker and Alexandra Parker. CLINUVEL shares their passion for creating long-lasting change and radically improving patients’ lives. At the event in Malibu, CLINUVEL announced the Photomedicine Foundation, which will count Mr Polansky as a trustee. The initiative will help those most affected by debilitating conditions related to the sun. Through the Foundation, CLINUVEL is taking its world-leading expertise directly to communities who cannot afford care or treatment. The foundation’s mission is to support vulnerable patients at extreme risk of photodamage and skin cancer in Africa, Middle East and Latin America.

Michael Polansky said:

“It’s critical that investors strive to find companies whose missions extend beyond profitability, by supporting the development of technologies that can drive meaningful and sustained improvement to human life. CLINUVEL is an example of a company that aims to improve human health and I am delighted to become a trustee of the Photomedicine Foundation, which will play a vital role in improving the lives of individuals with light-related conditions who cannot access life-saving medical care.”

Sean Parker said:

“CLINUVEL is one of the most innovative Life Sciences companies that exists today with a management that has the patience to see through long development. Both its groundbreaking melanocortin technology and long-term business plan will disrupt the world of biopharmaceuticals and luxury skincare. The Photomedicine Foundation is a welcome addition to a company on a path to growth unlike any other.”

CLINUVEL’s CEO, Dr. Philippe Wolgen said:

“Sean Parker and Michael Polansky are unafraid to rip up the rulebook in their mission to advance science and improve global health. CLINUVEL is grateful to have their support as we translate our pharmaceutical technology into PhotoCosmetics and give back to underserved communities. A bright future looms for CLINUVEL.”

About The CLINUVEL Group:

CLINUVEL is a public biopharmaceutical company whose pioneering melanocortin technology has revolutionised the field of photomedicine. Over the last 25 years, CLINUVEL’s work has furthered scientific knowledge, delivered breakthroughs in medical technology and transformed patients’ lives. The Company has developed and commercialised SCENESSE® (afamelanotide), the only approved treatment in the world for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with EPP. The treatment was approved for use by the US FDA in 2019 and is also approved for commercial distribution in Europe, Israel and Australia. CLINUVEL is conducting clinical trials to assess the efficacy and safety of its melanocortin technology in treating severe disorders including xeroderma pigmentosum (XP), vitiligo and arterial ischemic stroke. In 2023 it announced its expansion into skincare with the introduction of its first PhotoCosmetic product CYACÊLLE, a polychromatic solar screen.

Media Contact: Lachlan.hay@clinuvel.com