Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured an agreed injunction with Denton Independent School District (“ISD”) after suing the district for illegal electioneering.

On February 22, Attorney General Paxton sued Denton ISD after a school principal used an official email to encourage all staff members to vote against specific candidates who supported policies she disagreed with. The use of government resources to circulate voting guidelines to other public employees directly violated Texas’s prohibition against the use of “state or local funds or other resources of the district to electioneer for or against any candidate, measure, or political party.”

Despite being currently prevented from prosecuting criminal violations of the Election Code due to the Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision in Texas v. Stephens, Attorney General Paxton sought civil injunctive relief and has now obtained an agreed injunction against Denton ISD to end its unlawful attempts to influence elections. School districts should be aware that illegal electioneering is criminal conduct and violators could be subject to criminal prosecution by local authorities. While unable to criminally prosecute violators at this time, Attorney General Paxton is committed to using all available means to protect the integrity of Texas elections.

To date, Attorney General Paxton has secured an injunction against Castleberry ISD and a restraining order against Frisco ISD. Additionally, the Office of the Attorney General has sued Aledo ISD, Huffman ISD, Hutto ISD and Denison ISD. These lawsuits are part of an ongoing effort by Attorney General Paxton to crack down on the wave of illegal electioneering occurring across the state.

To read the injunction, click here.