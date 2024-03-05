Senator Cramer Statement on SCOTUS Decision Barring States from Removing Donald Trump from the Presidential Ballot

***Click here for audio.***

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) released the following statement after the Supreme Court of the United States unanimously allowed Donald Trump to remain on Colorado’s presidential ballot, rejecting partisan attempts to sway the 2024 election.

“The Supreme Court did its job, unanimously disagreeing with decisions by Colorado and other hyper-partisan states to remove Donald Trump from the presidential ballot because they don’t like him. Hopefully, this is a wakeup call for the swamp. Our Constitution and the timeless ideals it protects must always prevail over the shameless behavior we have witnessed these last several years with these supposed leaders that suffer from Trump derangement syndrome.”

The Supreme Court considered whether states could enforce Section three of the 14th Amendment to disqualify someone from running for federal office, such as the presidency. In its decision, the Supreme Court writes, “We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency.”