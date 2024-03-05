Legislative Affairs Secretary Christy Bouma to Depart, New Legislative Affairs Secretary Appointed

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Christine Aurre as Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of the Governor, filling the role held by Christy Bouma since March 2022.

“Christy’s strong leadership and remarkable collaboration with our partners in the Legislature has been indispensable in delivering monumental wins for Californians and the future of our state. These many successes include transformative measures to modernize the state’s mental health care, behavioral health services, and substance use disorder treatment systems, new efforts to safeguard our communities from gun violence, an infrastructure package to accelerate projects across the state, sweeping measures to drive world-leading climate action, and the nation’s first law to protect against price gouging by Big Oil. The dedication, care and empathy she brings to her work every day brings out the best in everyone, and I’m deeply grateful for her service and partnership over the last two years.”

Bouma will continue to serve the Administration as a member of the State Compensation Insurance Fund.

“Christine has been a critical member of my legislative affairs team with extensive experience working in and with the Legislature,” added Governor Newsom. “I thank her for stepping into this role as we continue to make progress on key priorities for the state.”

Christy Bouma, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Compensation Insurance Fund. Bouma has served as Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2022. She was a Principal at Capitol Connection from 2000 to 2022. Bouma was a Teacher for the Hesperia Unified School District from 1989 to 1999. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Point Loma Nazarene College and a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $71,190. Bouma is a Democrat.

Christine Aurre, of Sacramento, has been appointed Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom, where she has served as Deputy Legislative Affairs Secretary since 2022. She was Legislative Director in the Office of State Senate Majority Leader Robert Hertzberg from 2019 to 2022. Aurre was Legislative Assistant in the Office of State Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell from 2015 to 2019. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $228,492. Aurre is a Democrat.

The Governor also announced the following appointment to the State Compensation Insurance Fund:

Richard Guggenhime, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the State Compensation Insurance Fund, where he has served since 2020. Guggenhime has been Senior Counsel at Perkins Coie since 2016. He was Senior Counsel at Schiff Hardin from 2008 to 2016. Guggenhime was a Partner at Heller Ehrman from 1970 to 2006. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Economics from Stanford University and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $71,190. Guggenhime is a Democrat.

