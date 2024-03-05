Heartwarming New Novel “Millie” To Be Unleashed Across America
My students and the dogs I write about have a lot in common. They want to learn, they want to get along better. They deserve to feel safe and to believe that they have a home of their own.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shadow Mountain Publishing has announced the arrival of award-winning author McCall Hoyle’s latest children’s novel, “Millie.” The project is Hoyle’s third dog-themed release from the acclaimed publisher of other middle-grade heavyweights Brandon Mull, Frank Cole, Michaelbrent Collings, and others.
Like Hoyle’s previous novels “Stella” (2021) and “Just Gus” (2023), “Millie” comes from the point of view of a dog with a story to tell and lessons to learn. Millie, a lonely border terrier, has learned to survive alone on the streets by hiding behind a feisty bark and a don’t-mess-with-me attitude. But Millie also has a secret — she’s not angry with the world, she’s mostly afraid of it.
When Millie runs out of time and low on luck, she’s rescued by a teacher who rehabilitates dogs and helps both canines and kids learn to manage their emotions and climb high over life’s hurdles. As Millie adapts to her new life, she makes fast friends with Tori, a girl who seems to understand abandonment, hurt, and fear far too well for a child. While their shared story unfolds, these two friends will have to trust one another and embrace change. If they can, they just might become the kind of family they’ve always wanted.
“I can’t wait for readers to meet Millie!” Hoyle said of her heroine. “She’s pure fiction, of course, but I’ve had so many Millies in my life. Dogs who just needed someone to believe they were more than their fear, more than their bad habits.”
For Hoyle, her methodical research is about much more than a booming writing career which has earned her more than a dozen state “best book” nominations. The North Carolina native is an avid dog enthusiast who’s spent her life with dogs and many hours training her canine companion for sports and hobbies. “Through my years working with so many amazing animals, I’ve learned that dogs are too often misjudged as having aggression problems, when really it’s just fear. They fear what they don’t understand.”
In addition to writing and working with her beloved dogs, Hoyle has a passion for working with children and has inspired thousands of students through her work as a teacher and librarian. “Let’s face it, my students and the dogs I write about have a lot in common,” Hoyle said. “They want to learn, they want to get along better. They deserve to feel safe and to believe that they have a home of their own. And when they do? There’s nothing they can’t do!”
“Millie” is now available everywhere books are sold.
About McCall Hoyle:
McCall Hoyle is a best-selling author, a reading teacher, and a former school librarian. When she grows up, she’d also like to be a professional dog trainer. She writes hopeful, heartfelt books for kids of all ages and believes one of the best ways to spread hope and share her heart is by writing about the special bond between dogs and their humans. When McCall isn’t writing or teaching, you will probably find her with one of her four-legged friends training for agility, obedience, or dock diving. If she’s feeling spontaneous or needs a change of scenery, you might find her and a furry companion chasing make-believe bunnies at a lure coursing event in the foothills of the North Georgia Mountains she calls home. You can learn more about her at mccallhoyle.com.
About the Publisher:
Shadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and non-fiction. We’re the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series Fablehaven and the sequel series Dragonwatch by Brandon Mull. We’re also known for our Proper Romance® line of sweet romances. Non-fiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters’ Stuff as well as the New York Times best-selling history book 7 Tipping Points that Saved the World. Finally, our best-selling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright’s Christmas Jars—now a major motion picture, and the award-winning The Rent Collector by Camron Wright. We cultivate stories worth telling, questions worth exploring, and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children, and our society.
