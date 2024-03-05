Submit Release
Investigation into Child’s Death Results in Woman’s Indictment

CHEATHAM COUNTY – A Springfield woman faces multiple charges following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the death of a Chapmansboro child.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, on July 23, 2023, TBI agents joined the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol in investigating a child death. Turner Simpkins (DOB 06/18/2018) was found deceased at his residence on Poplar Ridge Road in Chapmansboro. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that the child died from chronic blunt force injuries and malnourishment, and the manner of death was homicide. The investigation revealed that Shannon Elliott, the girlfriend of the victim’s father, was the individual responsible for Turner’s injuries.

On March 4th, the Cheatham County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Shannon Leigh Elliott (DOB 05/12/1997) with two counts of First Degree Murder and three counts of Aggravated Child Abuse/ Neglect/ Endangerment. Monday evening, Elliott was arrested and booked into the Cheatham County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.

