UTime Limited Receives 180-day Extension from Nasdaq to Meet Minimum Bid Price Rule

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTime Limited (“UTime” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UTME), a mobile device manufacturing company committed to providing cost effective products and solutions to consumers globally and helping low-income individuals from established and emerging markets, today announced that on February 28, 2024, the Company received a written notification from the Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department, granting the Company another 180 calendar days extension, or until August 26, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its ordinary shares is $1.00 per share or higher for at least 10 consecutive business days during this second compliance period. The Company intends to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement on or before August 26, 2024 and is considering all available options, including a reverse stock split if necessary. During this time, the Company's ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and this notice will have no effect on the operations of the Company’s business.

About UTime

UTime Ltd. established in 2008, it committed to providing cost-effective mobile devices to consumers globally and to helping low-income individuals from established markets, including the United States and emerging markets such as India and other countries in South Asia and Africa have better access to updated mobile technology. Since July 2023, we have added smart electric vehicle chargers into our product lines in response to the global demand for energy conservation and carbon reduction. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.utimeworld.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the ability of the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Annual Report in Form 20-F filed with the SEC on August 8, 2023. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

