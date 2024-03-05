PHILIPPINES, March 5 - Press Release

March 5, 2024 Gatchalian sees enhanced PH-South Korea ties in 75th diplomatic milestone Senator Win Gatchalian is hopeful that the country's bilateral relations with South Korea will strengthen in the years ahead amid continuing cooperation between the two countries in key areas. Gatchalian filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 946, recognizing the amity and cooperation between The Philippines and South Korea as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Both nations celebrate their diplomatic relations every 3rd day of March. "We expect bilateral relations between the Philippines and South Korea to deepen further as the two countries pursue mutually beneficial partnerships on areas of interest to both parties as well as cooperation towards economic progress and development," said Gatchalian, who was designated by Senate President Zubiri as the chairperson of the Philippines-Korea Parliamentary Friendship Association in the Philippine Senate. The senator noted that South Korea is among the largest development partners of the Philippines. As of 2020, South Korea's contribution to the Philippines has already reached USD 2.1 billion. A valued trade and investment partner of the Philippines, South Korea ranked 4th in terms of bilateral trade at $15.45 billion and 6th in total approved investments at $90.62 million in 2022. The two countries also signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in September 2023 to further enhance their bilateral relations. The FTA is expected to remove tariffs on most products from the Philippines and South Korea, as well as enhance investments under the economic and technical cooperation of the trade deal in key industries like smart farming, film production, and electric vehicles, Gatchalian said. As of June 2022, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has registered 251 South Korean companies with total investments of P89.86 billion in various economic zones in the country. These South Korean firms employ 44,359 workers and have generated $1.1 billion in export revenues as of August 2022. Both countries have also launched new platforms for dialogue on harnessing the blue economy, as well as in other areas of cooperation on key marine and maritime issues. Gatchalian pointed out that close bilateral relations between the two countries have been demonstrated by over 62,000 Filipinos living in South Korea. In 2023, the East Asian nation was the Philippines' top source of foreign tourist arrivals, comprising 26.41% or over 1.44 million of total foreign tourist arrivals in that year. Gatchalian kumpiyansa sa mas matibay na PH-South Korea diplomatic relations Sa ika-75 na anibersaryo ng diplomatic relations ng Pilipinas at South Korea na ginunita nitong nagdaang Marso 3, nagpahayag ng pag-asa si Senador Win Gatchalian na lalakas pa ang bilateral relations ng dalawang bansa sa mga darating pang taon. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Proposed Senate Resolution No. 946, na kumikilala sa pagtutulungan ng Pilipinas at South Korea at pakikipagkaibigan ng dalawang bansa. "Inaasahang mas lalalim pa ang pagsasamahan ng Pilipinas at South Korea habang parehong isinusulong ang iba't ibang partnership sa lahat ng areas of interest ng dalawang kampo pati na rin ang kooperasyon tungo sa pag-unlad ng kani-kanilang ekonomiya," sabi ni Gatchalian, na itinalaga ni Senate President Zubiri bilang chairperson ng Philippines-Korea Parliamentary Friendship Association sa Senado. Binanggit ng senador na ang South Korea ay kabilang sa pinakamalaking development partner ng Pilipinas. Noong 2020, umabot sa USD 2.1 bilyon ang kontribusyon ng South Korea sa Pilipinas. Ang South Korea ay napakahalagang trade and investment partner ng Pilipinas. Pang apat ito pagdating sa bilateral trade na umabot sa $15.45 bilyon at pang anim sa kabuuang naaprubahang pamumuhunan na umabot sa $90.62 milyon noong 2022. Ang dalawang bansa ay pumasok sa isang kasunduan o free trade agreement (FTA) noong Setyembre 2023 para lalo pang mapahusay ang kanilang bilateral relations. Inaasahang sa pamamagitan ng FTA ay maaalis na ang taripa sa karamihan ng mga produkto sa Pilipinas at South Korea at mas huhusay ang mga pamumuhunan sa ilalim ng economic and technical cooperation ng naturang trade deal sa mga industriyang tulad ng smart farming, paggawa ng pelikula, at electric vehicles, dagdag ni Gatchalian. Noong Hunyo 2022, may higit dalawang daang South Korean companies ang rehistrado ng Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) na may kabuuang investment na P89.86 bilyon sa iba't ibang economic zone sa bansa. Ang mga kumpanyang ito sa South Korea ay may 44,359 na mga manggagawa na nakapagtala ng $1.1 bilyon na kita sa pag-eexport noong Agosto 2022. Naglunsad din ang dalawang bansa ng mga bagong platform para sa diyalogo para sa blue economy, gayundin sa iba pang mga lugar ng pakikipagtulungan sa mga pangunahing maritime issues. Bukod dyan, ang magandang relasyon ng dalawang bansa ay nagtulak sa 62,000 Pilipino na manirahan sa South Korea. Noong 2023, ang South Korea ay pangunahing pinagmulan ng mga dayuhang turista sa Pilipinas -- 26.41% o mahigit 1.44 milyon ng kabuuang mga dayuhang turistang dumating sa taong iyon.