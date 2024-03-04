Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,911 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Vetoes Bill Creating Government-Supported Free Needle Exchange Program for Drug Users

NEBRASKA, March 4 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

 

Gov. Pillen Vetoes Bill Creating Government-Supported Free Needle Exchange Program for Drug Users

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen vetoed LB 307 which proposes the creation of Syringe Service Programs (SSPs) in local jurisdictions. Such programs would allow for the distribution of hypodermic needles to drug users. The bill also creates an exception from prosecution for those service providers authorized to distribute the needles.  It was introduced by Senator Megan Hunt of Omaha and was passed by the Legislature on a vote of 30-7-12. 

 

“This legislation is problematic for several reasons. As written, it exposes our kids to increased dangers, by allowing them to participate in needle exchange programs and does nothing to enhance the safety of our communities,” said Gov. Pillen. “There is also evidence that these programs lead to enhanced drug use and does not result in significant reductions in the transmission of communicable diseases.”

 

Gov. Pillen stands with commonsense Nebraskans who oppose their government facilitating dehumanizing illegal drug use.

 

A copy of the Governor’s complete veto message is attached.

 

LB370 Veto Letter

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Vetoes Bill Creating Government-Supported Free Needle Exchange Program for Drug Users

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more