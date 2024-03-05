Foreign providers pay VNĐ2 trillion in tax in two months

VIETNAM, March 5 - HÀ NÔI — Sixty-seven out of 84 foreign e-commerce services providers registered in Việt Nam have paid a total of more than VNĐ2 trillion (US$83.3 million) in tax in the first two months of this year, according to statistics of the General Department of Taxation.

An additional 10 foreign providers have registered for tax in Việt Nam compared to the amount at the end of 2023.

In 2023, foreign suppliers paid more than VNĐ8 trillion in taxes. Of the figure, nearly VNĐ6.9 trillion was declared and paid directly through the e-portal of the tax watchdog while VNĐ1.2 trillion was paid on behalf of Vietnamese parties.

The General Department of Taxation has implemented a combination of solutions to prevent tax revenue loss in e-commerce sector.

Specifically, the tax watchdog asked banks to provide information about payment transactions of foreign providers. It also worked with the Ministry of Information and Communications about data on foreign providers which generate incomes in Việt Nam and individuals who have income from online advertising.

The tax watchdog said that to improve tax management on e-commerce, it will continue to work with relevant ministries and agencies to manage foreign providers and businesses that own e-ecommerce platforms.

A tool to automatically collect online business data is being developed.

The tax management agencies collected a total of nearly VNĐ361.7 trillion to the State budget in the first two months of this year, or 24.5 per cent of the plan, and equivalent to 112.9 per cent of the same period last year. — VNS