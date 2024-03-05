Berlin Barracks / Negligent Operation and DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3001550

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191





DATE/TIME: 03/03/2024 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berlin, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs and Negligent Operation.





ACCUSED: Jean Smith

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 03/03/2024 at approximately 2300 hours while on patrol Troopers observed a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Vermont Route 62 in the town of Berlin, Vermont, near the exit 7 off ramps to I-89. Troopers made contact with the operator of the vehicle, Jean Smith, who showed signs of impairment. Smith was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Smith was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 04/28/2024 at 0830 hours.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/28/2024 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.