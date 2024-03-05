Berlin Barracks / Negligent Operation and DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3001550
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/03/2024 2300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Berlin, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs and Negligent Operation.
ACCUSED: Jean Smith
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/03/2024 at approximately 2300 hours while on patrol Troopers observed a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Vermont Route 62 in the town of Berlin, Vermont, near the exit 7 off ramps to I-89. Troopers made contact with the operator of the vehicle, Jean Smith, who showed signs of impairment. Smith was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Smith was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 04/28/2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/28/2024 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.