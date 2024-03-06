Bishop of Anglican Diocese of All Nations (ADoAN) Visits Austin Pro-Cathedral
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Palm Sunday, March 24, 2024, the diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of All Nations (ADOAN), The RT. Rev. Dr. Felix Orji OSB, visits The Pro-Cathedral of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Austin, Texas. During this visit, the bishop will install The Venerable Prof. Goodluck Elei as the Provost of the Procathedral. The bishop will use the opportunity to reiterate the vision of selecting Austin as the diocese's pro-cathedral.
The RT. Rev. Dr. Felix Orji OSB officially named Austin a Procathedral during his Bishop’s address at the Diocesan synod held in El Paso on October 13, 2023, as part of our two-day Annual Diocesan synod. The cathedral will remain in El Paso, while the pro-cathedral will be relocated to Austin.
Travis County is centrally located between San Antonio and Dallas–Fort Worth in southern central Texas. The western part of the county is characterized by the karst topography of the Texas Hill Country, while the eastern part exhibits the fertile plains and farmlands of the Blackland Prairie. The Colorado River meanders through the county from west to east, forming a series of man-made lakes (Lake Travis, Lake Austin, and Lady Bird Lake). These locations already attract visitors year-round to Austin, Travis County.
Beaconing on its central location and visitor friendliness of Austin, Travis County, ADOAN plans to host major diocesan events in Austin to attract attendees from all over the United States, Canada, and other locations worldwide. The Good Shepherd Anglican Church's new status as Pro-cathedral will benefit local businesses in Travis County – [increase in travel-related revenue.]
The ADOAN is a member of the Anglicans in North American Anglican Communion (ACNA) and comprises parishes in American states: Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, Colorado, New Mexico, Washington, and in Canada provinces, Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
Furthermore, The Rt. Rev Dr. Orji noted that ADOAN's choice of Austin will aid in sharing our mission: being a fellowship of Christian believers whose mission is to make disciples of all nations by preaching the biblical gospel, teaching God’s Word faithfully, and supporting one another in this mission and ministry of the Church to the glory of God alone.
The Ven Prof. Goodluck Elei
The Ven Prof. Goodluck Elei
