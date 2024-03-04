Annature announces partnership with Diverger Limited to provide exclusive eSigning solution for advisers

BRISBANE, Australia, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian eSigning innovator Annature today announced an exclusive partnership with Diverger Limited, a leading provider of integrated services to the wealth and accounting industries, to deliver integrated eSigning solutions to Diverger Limited’s ever-growing network of financial advisers and accountants.

As part of the partnership, any advisers under Diverger Limited receive exclusive discounts and access to Annature’s industry-leading solutions when subscribing to the platform.

With around 3000 accounting practices, 140 financial planning firms and 390 licensed advisers in its network, Diverger Limited will utilise Annature’s simple, streamlined pricing models and the numerous benefits of its innovative ISO 27001-certified eSigning technology for advisers and their clients.

Diverger Limited will also make use of Annature’s integration with IRESS Xplan, a leading financial planning and advice software provider. The Xplan integration allows for the auto-filing of completed documents against clients in the file notes section, significantly reducing time spent by staff and opportunities for error in double handling documents. Signed documents are automatically filed back into Xplan, eliminating the need for manual upload processes.

“We’re delighted to announce this partnership with Annature, and believe its market-leading solutions will be transformational for our advisers,” said Harry Wong, Senior Advice Technology Manager - Change and Comms at Diverger Limited. “By removing time-consuming and error-prone manual processes for signing, advisers can spend more time in front of clients providing high-quality service. We believe Annature has the best available product to deliver a superior advice experience, and its Xplan integration is a huge competitive advantage.”

Annature founder and CEO Corey Cacic said the partnership between Annature and Diverger Limited is a natural fit. “We’ve always held Diverger Limited in high esteem as a leading player in the advice space. It was clear that their advisers would benefit from our eSigning solutions, including a simple pricing model that works for their needs. As we continue to innovate and refine our platform, we’re anticipating consistently great results for Diverger Limited’s advisers and their clients.”

ABOUT ANNATURE:

Annature is Australia's leading eSignature and client verification provider, established in 2020. It offers secure and efficient digital signing solutions ideal for businesses needing to send documents electronically and conduct client verifications seamlessly. Its user-friendly platform, competitive pricing, and dedicated support team set it apart, ensuring a reliable and cost-effective service for its clients. With strategic partnerships and integrations with various cloud software providers, Annature strives to deliver a holistic solution that meets the evolving needs of businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

ABOUT DIVERGER LIMITED:

Diverger Limited is a financial services company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: DVR). Its Wealth brands include the award winning GPS Wealth, Paragem, Merit Wealth and SMSF Expert. Its accounting services companies include the market leading knowledge and training company Knowledge Shop, in-house training leaders TaxBanter and TaxBytes. Together, Diverger Limited’s network delivers the services professional advisers, licensees and accountants need, when they need them.

Contact

Corey Cacic, Annature CEO

corey@annature.com.au



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd6df87e-8295-4ba2-a0b2-a7e5b4644dea