CBP officers foil two human smuggling attempts and discover a counterfeit entry document at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge uncovered two alleged smuggling attempts involving two adults and three minors and also discovered a counterfeit entry document in three separate incidents over the weekend. One woman and two men were arrested in connection with the immigration law violations.

“CBP officers utilize their inspection and interview skills to help identify all individuals making entry through our port of entry, “said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The skillset applied in these would-be smuggling attempts illustrates the commitment our officers uphold towards enforcing U.S. immigration laws.”

The first apprehension occurred on Friday, March 1, when CBP officers assigned to bus operations at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, encountered a 35-year-old female Mexican citizen traveling in a commercial bus, who presented U.S. birth certificates for three minor children and one adult female. All subjects were referred for a secondary inspection. During the examination, CBP officers discovered that the birth certificates, while legitimate, did not belong to the children nor the adult female. Further, the 30-year-old adult female, seven-year-old girl and two boys, ages 11 and five months, were Mexican citizens and did not possess valid entry documents.

The second apprehension occurred later that afternoon, when CBP officers encountered a 48-year-old male Mexican citizen traveling in a 2020 Dodge Ram, who presented a U.S. Employment Authorization Card for an adult female subject and referred them for a secondary inspection. During the examination, CBP officers discovered that the Employment Authorization Card, while legitimate, did not belong to the adult female. Further, the female was identified as a 48-year-old Mexican citizen and did not possess valid entry documents.

CBP officers arrested the woman and man involved in the alleged violation of U.S. immigration law and seized one vehicle.

The third incident occurred on Saturday, March 2, also at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge during examination of arriving bus passengers. CBP officers referred a 30-year-old male Mexican citizen bus passenger for secondary examination. During the examination, CBP officers discovered the passenger was in possession of a counterfeit State of Texas identification card. CBP officers arrested the traveler for alleged violation of U.S, immigration law.

