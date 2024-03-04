Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum Releases List of Top Consumer Complaints of 2023

Over a Million Dollars Recovered for Consumers who Called DOJ Hotline

To mark National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today released the Oregon Department of Justice’s (DOJ) list of 2023’s top ten consumer complaints.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline fielded 11,631 phone calls and 9,076 written complaints. And for the fourth year in a row, auto sales and repairs, imposter scams and telecommunications took the top three spots.

“2023 was a huge year for protecting Oregon consumers,” proclaimed Attorney General Rosenblum. “Though our annual top ten list may vary from year to year, our advice doesn’t! To stay safe from fraud and scams, be wary of anything that sounds too good to be true and take precautions to safeguard your personal data,” added AG Rosenblum. “Thankfully, Oregon has one of the most robust consumer education and prevention programs in the country. To learn more, visit our website at www.oregonconsumer.gov or give us a call at 1-877-877-9392.”

The top ten consumer complaints of 2023 by category were:

Imposter Scams/Fraudulent Entity (1,161 complaints) Auto Sales and Repairs (1,068 complaints) Telecommunications (1,007 complaints) Financial, Credit and Lending (696 complaints) Towing (301 complaints) Travel Services (251 complaints) Construction Contractors (239 complaints) Grocery, Food and Beverage (227 complaints) Manufacturing (221 complaints) Real Estate (210 complaints)

While fielding tens of thousands of calls, letters and emails, DOJ Consumer Protection helps the complainants recover money they are entitled to. 2023 was a watershed year for restitution, surpassing the $1 million mark: for the first time; DOJ recovered $1,147,151.31 for Oregon consumers who have filed complaints with the Hotline.

Other 2023 Oregon DOJ consumer protection efforts included both important policy and litigation accomplishments.

On the legislative front, AG Rosenblum championed the long-awaited comprehensive consumer data privacy law, SB 619, also known as the Oregon Consumer Privacy Act, defines personal and biometric data broadly, protects consumer data rights holistically, and holds companies that have access to our data to high standards. Its passage is a huge win for Oregonians and sets a high-water mark for consumer data privacy nationwide. To learn more about the specifics of the Oregon Consumer Privacy Act, read the legislative summary.

In addition, a companion law passed in 2023 requires data brokers to register in order to do business in Oregon. HB 2052, requested by the Attorney General, sheds new light on the $232 billion data broker industry.

On the legal front, DOJ landed major settlements across technology, privacy, health and finance. DOJ lawyers led a $700 Million national settlement with Google over Play Store misconduct. The state also reached a $20 Million national settlement with payment processor ACI over unauthorized mortgage payment withdrawals, and settlements for Oregon totaling $1,418,275 regarding data breaches with the companies EyeMed, Blackbaud, and Inmediata.

“There will always be bad actors taking advantage of consumers, but fortunately, DOJ will always be here to stand up for consumers, hold companies accountable, and advocate for stronger laws protecting Oregonians” AG Rosenblum remarked.

Download Oregon Department of Justice’s free materials on scam and fraud prevention: https://www.doj.state.or.us/consumer-protection/sales-scams-fraud/more-scams-fraud-resources/

Sign up for Oregon Department of Justice’s free Scam Alert Network: https://www.doj.state.or.us/consumer-protection/scam-alert-network/

If you have fallen victim to a fraud or scam, contact the Oregon Department of Justice online at www.oregonconsumer.gov or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline at 1-877-877-9392.