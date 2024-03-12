Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,724 in the last 365 days.

Nirmalya Maity Joins YES as Chief Strategy Officer

Yield Engineering Systems Logo

Nirmalya comes with deep industry experience in semiconductor processing equipment and advanced materials, including both front-end and back-end semiconductor technologies.”
— Rama Alapati, CEO of YES.
FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and “More-than-Moore” applications, announced that Nirmalya Maity has joined the company as its Chief Strategy Officer.

Mr. Maity assumes overall responsibility for driving Strategy at YES across all businesses as the company positions for its next phase of growth.

“Nirmalya comes with deep industry experience in semiconductor processing equipment and advanced materials, including both front-end and back-end semiconductor technologies. He has had a long and distinguished career at Applied Materials where he headed the advanced packaging business unit and at Cabot Corporation in several senior leadership positions in technology and strategy, including Chief Technology Officer. His background and strategic perspective will help us not only support YES’s growth that we have been driving for the last few years but also position YES as a technology and thought leader in the markets we participate in,” said Rama Alapati, CEO of YES.

Nirmalya holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University.

About YES
Yield Engineering Systems (YES) is a provider of surface and materials enhancement technology solutions. YES’ high-tech process equipment helps bring to life complex processes that enable artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC), sciences, and mixed reality applications. YES’ highly advanced thermal processing systems, deposition systems, and wet etch and clean technologies play a vital role in the processing of advanced node silicon wafers, next-generation substrates, wafer- and panel-level packages, power semiconductors, life compound semiconductors, internet of things (IoT) devices, microLED and miniLED displays, and micro-fluidic consumables for genomics. With innovative technologies designed to optimize performance and cost of ownership, YES serves as a trusted partner from startups to Fortune 100 companies in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California. To learn more about YES’ systems and service offerings, visit Yield Engineering Systems.

Alex Chow | SVP Business Development &Mktg/Asia President
Yield Engineering Systems
+1 602-721-7216
achow@yieldengineering.com

You just read:

Nirmalya Maity Joins YES as Chief Strategy Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more