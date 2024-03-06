Nature Made® and USA Pickleball™ Partner to Inspire Feel-Good Health and Wellness Habits

As part of this partnership, Nature Made will have a presence at upcoming pickleball events and will curate opportunities for spectators to learn about wellness habits and sample Nature Made products at upcoming USA Pickleball Golden Ticket events and reg

The vitamin brand showcases its dedication to individualized wellness in a new form and becomes the “Official Vitamin of USA Pickleball”

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature Made, the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand with over 50 years of delivering high-quality products backed by science, today announces its partnership with USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport gaining affinity as a fun and beneficial activity for all ages. Committed to meeting consumers’ lifestyle needs at every stage, Nature Made is eager to encourage activities that bring joy and help people feel good about taking care of themselves as the “Official Vitamin of USA Pickleball.”

Wellness is becoming more inclusive of the unique ways people take care of themselves and, with 78% of adults over 65 noting it’s easier to make health and wellness a priority when it’s fun1, it’s no surprise that pickleball has grown more than 150% in popularity over the last three years 2. Acknowledging how the sporty trend embodies several key markers of a fulfilling life – the prioritization of self-care and remaining active, healthy, and connected3 – and recognizing that nearly 70% of people who played pickleball in the last year have also purchased vitamins or supplements in the past six months, Nature Made and USA Pickleball serve as a perfect match in the pursuit of feel-good wellness.

“Our goal at Nature Made is to support consumers at every stage of their health and wellness journeys, which is why we’re so proud to partner with USA Pickleball, another group dedicated to promoting accessible wellness habits,” said Rhonda Hoffman, Chief Growth Officer of Nature Made. “Both Nature Made and pickleball have seen rapid growth over the past few years as people look for new options to help take control of their wellness and bring more joy to their lives. Through this collaboration, we look forward to unlocking more exciting ways to celebrate healthy living.”

As part of this partnership, Nature Made will have a presence at upcoming pickleball events and will curate opportunities for spectators to learn about wellness habits and sample Nature Made products at upcoming USA Pickleball Golden Ticket events and regional tournaments. As more Americans become interested in pickleball, the duo will also collaborate on ongoing community engagement initiatives to help grow participation in the past-time – and proactive wellness – via member discounts and special offers, support for local pickleball facilities across the country with equipment, court improvements, instructional support materials, and more.

"We’re excited to welcome Nature Made, the leading company in the vitamin space, to the USA Pickleball community,” said Jose Moreno, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of USA Pickleball. “This partnership will inspire pickleball players of all ages to prioritize their well-being and provide them with the necessary resources and support. Together, we aim to make a positive impact on pickleball and beyond."

Beyond on-site experiences and community programming in select markets, Nature Made will introduce a digital content video series that will encourage consumers to grab a friend, a racket and learn to play pickleball. To learn more about the partnership and the exclusive line of pickleball merchandise launching in April, please visit Nature Made’s Facebook (@naturemade), Instagram (@naturemadevitamins), and TikTok (@naturemadevitamins).

About Nature Made Vitamins

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with over 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency.

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, healthcare professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made®, Bonafide®, Nature Made® Wellblends, Equelle®, MegaFood®, Nurish by Nature Made®, and Uqora® brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

About USA Pickleball:

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

