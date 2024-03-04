Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,922 in the last 365 days.

*Victim Identified* MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Southeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast, D.C.

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, at approximately 10:05 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2700 block of Jasper Street, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old William Hargrove of Capitol Heights, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24033187

###

You just read:

*Victim Identified* MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Southeast DC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more