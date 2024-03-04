Victim Identified* MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Southeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast, D.C.

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, at approximately 10:05 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2700 block of Jasper Street, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old William Hargrove of Capitol Heights, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24033187

###