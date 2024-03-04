American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Files 2023 Annual Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), today announced the filing with securities regulators in Canada of its audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (the “Financial Statements”), and management’s discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (“MD&A”).

The Financial Statements and MD&A have been filed under AHIP’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on AHIP’s website at www.ahipreit.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

