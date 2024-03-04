Submit Release
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Files 2023 Annual Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), today announced the filing with securities regulators in Canada of its audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (the “Financial Statements”), and management’s discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (“MD&A”).

The Financial Statements and MD&A have been filed under AHIP’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on AHIP’s website at www.ahipreit.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. AHIP’s long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations
ir@ahipreit.com


