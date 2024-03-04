Vancouver Coastal Health creates more accessible parking in Squamish

Victoria Morris-Ott – whose husband, Frank Manuel, has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and is in a power wheelchair – says the new parking makes a big difference in her life.

“Oh my heavens, it’s so much easier,” she says. “What I had to do previously was drop him at the front, put my flashers on, and get him settled – then go back and find a parking spot. I couldn’t open my ramp on the incline of the previous parking spots. It’s much safer. I really do appreciate how they got on this so quickly.”

According to the BC Government, 20.5% of British Columbians between the ages of 15 and 64 live with a disability and researchers say approximately 46,000 people in B.C. use a wheelchair or scooter.

This work is just one of the many steps that VCH is taking to become increasingly inclusive and to remove and prevent barriers to accessibility. For more information on Accessibility Services at VCH, please see our website.