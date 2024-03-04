Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,931 in the last 365 days.

Vancouver Coastal Health creates more accessible parking in Squamish

Victoria Morris-Ott – whose husband, Frank Manuel, has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and is in a power wheelchair – says the new parking makes a big difference in her life.

“Oh my heavens, it’s so much easier,” she says. “What I had to do previously was drop him at the front, put my flashers on, and get him settled – then go back and find a parking spot. I couldn’t open my ramp on the incline of the previous parking spots. It’s much safer. I really do appreciate how they got on this so quickly.”

According to the BC Government, 20.5% of British Columbians between the ages of 15 and 64 live with a disability and researchers say approximately 46,000 people in B.C. use a wheelchair or scooter.

This work is just one of the many steps that VCH is taking to become increasingly inclusive and to remove and prevent barriers to accessibility. For more information on Accessibility Services at VCH, please see our website.

You just read:

Vancouver Coastal Health creates more accessible parking in Squamish

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more