Flames of Resilience: American and Irish Stroke Survivors' Firewalk Ignites Hope for Stroke Survivors Worldwide
American Stroke Survivor Angie Read to Cross Ocean for Belfast Firewalk, Raising Funds for the American Stroke Foundation. May is Stroke Awareness Month
I'm undertaking this incredible challenge to not only raise funds for the American Stroke Foundation but also to show that life after a stroke can be filled with hope, strength, and purpose.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angie Read, 53, a successful corporate communications and public relations professional before her strokes six years ago, is set to make a remarkable journey to Belfast, Ireland to participate in a firewalk fundraiser on May 3rd. Angie, who has authored four books chronicling her recovery journey, including the soon-to-be-published "RISE: Mastering the Art of Resilience," met Jennie Wallace online and became her life coach, helping Jennie regain her confidence after her stroke.
The Belfast Firewalk, organized by local Belfast businesses and spearheaded by Jennie Wallace, aims to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke Association (NICHS). Jennie, who lost the use of her left leg and arm due to a stroke in 2023, learned to walk again with the support of NICHS. Now, she invites other brave individuals to join her in the firewalk challenge.
May is Stroke Awareness Month, making this event especially timely. Ursula Ferguson, Director of Care Services at NICHS, expressed gratitude to Jennie for organizing the event, emphasizing the importance of fundraising efforts in supporting stroke survivors in Northern Ireland.
Angie is also using this opportunity to raise money for the American Stroke Foundation through a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $5,000. She is hoping to raise at least that amount by April 30.
The firewalk holds special significance for Angie and Jennie as stroke survivors. For them, it symbolizes overcoming immense physical and mental challenges. Walking across hot coals requires confidence, resilience, and a belief in one's ability to overcome fear and pain, qualities that are central to a stroke survivor's recovery.
Participating in a firewalk is exceptional for stroke survivors like Angie and Jennie, as it serves as a metaphor for the transformative experience of surviving a stroke. Just as the coals represent a daunting challenge, the stroke survivor must navigate a path to recovery that can be arduous and intimidating. By completing the firewalk, Angie, Jennie, and other stroke survivors demonstrate their ability to face and conquer challenges, inspiring others and showing that recovery is possible.
Master Firewalk Instructor Lottie Moore will oversee the firewalk. To participate or learn more about the Belfast Firewalk, visit https://belfastfirewalk.com/.
Date: May 3rd
Location: Happy Feet Podiatry, 16 South Link, Belfast BT11 8GX
