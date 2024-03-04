"The Truth About Reading" Documentary Selected for SXSW EDU 2024 Film Lineup

Abundance Studios® and The John Corcoran Foundation, in collaboration with DNA Films, Announce Selection of "The Truth About Reading" for SXSW EDU Film Lineup

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundance Studios® and The John Corcoran Foundation, in partnership with acclaimed production house DNA Films, are pleased to announce that their latest documentary, "The Truth About Reading," directed by Emmy Award Winning Director Nick Nanton, has been officially selected to be part of the prestigious SXSW EDU film lineup. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the documentary’s mission to combat illiteracy in America, a pervasive challenge affecting millions of adults nationwide.

"The Truth About Reading" transcends the boundaries of traditional filmmaking by serving as both a documentary and a powerful movement shedding light on the personal journeys of individuals who have triumphed over the obstacle of learning to read later in life. Through poignant narratives and expert insights, the film not only addresses the critical issue of illiteracy but also presents actionable strategies and educational approaches aimed at ensuring every child achieves reading proficiency.

Expressing his excitement about the selection, Nick Nanton, the film's director, stated, “We are absolutely thrilled to have 'The Truth About Reading' included in the SXSW EDU lineup. This platform offers an unparalleled opportunity to elevate the conversation surrounding literacy and illiteracy in America, placing it firmly in the national spotlight. Our aspiration is that this film ignites meaningful dialogue and drives tangible solutions for this pervasive issue.”

"The Truth About Reading" is scheduled for a special screening at the SXSW EDU Conference & Festival on March 6th at 11 AM in Austin, Texas. This event presents a unique opportunity for educators, policymakers, literacy advocates, and individuals passionate about education to engage with the film’s compelling message and unite in the fight against illiteracy.