Kicksaw Teams Up with Rallyday Partners to Supercharge Impact
Kicksaw, a Salesforce consulting practice, has partnered with Rallyday Partners.
Our vision at Kicksaw is that the entire consulting industry adopts better ways to live and work...this partnership with Rallyday is going to enable us to get to this vision faster and smarter.”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kicksaw, a Salesforce consulting practice started in 2018, has partnered with Rallyday Partners to continue blazing a trail to transform consulting by putting employees and customers first. Like warm apple pie and vanilla ice cream, there are a few combinations in life you can’t live without. While this combination may not satisfy your hunger, it will cure your sales and marketing technology woes.
— Kenny Goldman, Co-Founder & CEO
Kicksaw’s story
It all started in Bend, Oregon (cue the Simpsons theme song), when Co-Founder Kyle Morris scoured the internet looking for a recently expired two-syllable domain name. He was in the market for a name for the new Salesforce consulting business he and CEO & Co-Founder Kenny Goldman had started. When he saw “Kicksaw” on the list, the lightbulb went off. Fake name origin stories have come and gone, but now the truth is out!
What started as a dynamic duo (Batman & Robin, anyone?) has now exploded into a team of 75+ across North America who have supported more than 500 satisfied customers. Kicksaw’s customer base includes early-stage startups, mid-market firms, and enterprises such as AT&T, Sendoso, Checkr, and Klayvio. Kicksaw has supported hundreds of portfolio companies of leading venture capital and private equity firms in transforming their businesses through the power of Salesforce.
Kicksaw puts employees and customers first
When Kenny and Kyle first started working together, they set out to change Salesforce consulting. “We knew there had to be a better way. We wanted to deliver a radically better experience,” says Co-Founder Kyle Morris. One adage you might hear within the virtual walls of Kicksaw is, “The experience IS the product!” This applies to the Kicksaw team and their customers. Some may be skeptical that standing up a new CRM can be a joyful experience, but Kicksaw is proving them wrong.
To deliver on this experience, Kicksaw has pioneered a better way of working:
• Better billing. Rather than fixed bid projects, a flexible billing model allows consultants to focus on what the customer needs when they actually need it.
• Better teaming. Rather than a revolving door of consultants, Kicksaw’s pod model creates high performing teams and consistency for customers.
• Better output. Rather than hyperfocus on utilization (input), Kicksaw’s model focuses on capacity (output), resulting in less churn and burn and more engaged consultants able to deliver better customer experiences.
Kicksaw customer Justin Smith from Progyny said: "Kicksaw shines in their agility and ability to blend proactive engagement with an adaptive approach. They delve beyond surface-level requirements with targeted questions, ensuring a comprehensive grasp of our business objectives. This agile model has accommodated the inevitable shifts in project scope but also guarantees solutions that precisely align with our evolving business needs. This approach is both realistic and effective in meeting the true demands of each project."
A match made in heaven
You may have heard the proverb, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” It is in this spirit that Kicksaw announces a strategic growth investment from Denver-based Rallyday Partners. Rallyday takes a “by founders for founders” approach to private equity designed to humanize the journey through focus on purpose, culture and people. Kicksaw and Rallyday have shared DNA that made the partnership seem obvious from the beginning.
Rallyday Managing Partner Nancy Phillips said, “We founded Rallyday because we knew there was a better way to do private equity investing by putting people at the center of the model, knowing better outcomes will follow. The Kicksaw team is doing the same thing in technology consulting. They are disrupting the status quo by putting people at the center and delivering better outcomes for employees and customers. We’re thrilled to partner with Kicksaw on this next phase of their journey.”
Kicksaw’s future is bright
The investment from Rallyday will enable Kicksaw to accelerate its go-to-market activities, expand its team, and continue to grow its capabilities with the goal of delivering transformational value to more customers. “Our vision at Kicksaw is that the entire consulting industry adopts better ways to live and work for the benefit of customers and consultants. This partnership with Rallyday is going to enable us to get to this vision faster and smarter, and we could not be more excited,” says Kenny Goldman.
Watch out - Kicksaw is turning consulting on its head and leaving happier customers and consultants in its wake!
Equiteq acted as a financial advisor to Kicksaw. Fox Rothschild acted as legal counsel to Kicksaw.
About Kicksaw
Kicksaw is a diverse group of lifelong learners, pioneering spirits, and creative thinkers focused on transforming the consulting industry by putting employees and customers first. Kicksaw has experience across a broad range of Salesforce products with a proven track record of success and a 5-star rating on the Salesforce AppExchange. Kicksaw has a unique methodology that shepherds clients from implementation through optimization, ensuring clients can successfully drive value for their organizations from their Salesforce environments. Kicksaw’s core values are: Be you, Own it, Work together, and Keep it simple. As a proud member of Salesforce Military Alliance, Kicksaw aims to create a larger movement to hire more veterans and military spouses in the Salesforce ecosystem. The goal of this alliance is to drive additional companies to hire military service members, veterans, and spouses.
About Rallyday Partners
Rallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm that was built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving and partnering with emerging companies and their leaders. Rallyday’s purpose is to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most amount of people, and share in the experience of a lifetime. Drawing upon its four sources of capital - creative, financial, experiential, and human capital - the firm's 'by founder for founders' strategy provides an alternative to traditional private equity for those that want to go even further, elevate entire industries, and have an experience of a lifetime together.
