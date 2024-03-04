NIAID’s Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo Previews CROI 2024



HIV.gov opened our coverage of the 2024 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) today with a conversation with Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., M.P.H, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. Before the conference formally opened, she spoke with Miguel Gomez, Director of HIV.gov about what she’s looking forward to hearing about at the conference, how the studies presented at research conferences ultimately get translated into clinical practice or HIV prevention or treatment services, and the important roles of early-career investigators. Watch our conversation with Dr. Marrazzo.

Wide Variety of Study Findings Anticipated at CROI 2024

Dr. Marrazzo shared that she’s looking forward to presentations across the spectrum of HIV research – from discovery science to implementation studies. Among the topics she highlighted were data on infants who acquired HIV in utero and began antiretroviral treatment very soon after birth, findings on long-acting HIV treatment in populations with barriers to taking daily oral treatment, and results of a study on the safety of the dapivirine vaginal ring for HIV prevention during pregnancy. She observed that these and other studies at CROI have the potential to change practice, just as the findings from the REPRIEVE study that were shared at another recent scientific meeting resulted in the new guidelines on the use of statins to prevent cardiovascular events in people with HIV. Researchers are continuing to analyze the findings from REPRIEVE and they will be sharing additional insights at CROI.

Important Roles of Early-Career Investigators in HIV Research

Dr. Marrazzo also shared that she was spending part of the day at the conference’s large workshop for new investigators and trainees. She shared why she believes it is critically important to support – personally and institutionally – early-career investigators in HIV science. She observed that the interdisciplinary nature of the field can be particularly rewarding to new investigators. Ultimately, Dr. Marrazzo noted, “we really need people to take our jobs someday.”

The NIH Office of AIDS Research will hold a virtual workshop for students, postdocs, and new HIV investigators on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM (ET). Follow HIV.gov later this year for more information on the work of early-career investigators.

About CROI

CROI is an annual scientific meeting that brings together leading researchers and clinical investigators from around the world to present, discuss, and critique the latest studies that can help accelerate global progress in the response to HIV and AIDS and other infectious diseases, including STIs and viral hepatitis. More than 3,635 HIV and infectious disease researchers from 73 countries are gathered in Denver and virtually this year for the conference. More than 1,000 summaries of original research are being presented at CROI. Visit the conference websiteExit Disclaimer for more information. Abstracts, session webcasts, and e-posters will be published there for public access in 30 days.

More HIV Research Updates to Follow on HIV.gov

HIV.gov will be sharing additional video interviews from CROI 2024 with NIH’s Dr. Carl Dieffenbach, CDC’s Dr. Jono Mermin, and others. You can find them on HIV.gov’s social media channels and recapped here on the blog. Be sure to watch, comment, and share!