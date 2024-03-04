Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Allen, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:



Capital Link International Shipping Forum

Date: Monday, March 11, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Dry Bulk Panel: 2:40 p.m. ET

Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Genco management will also participate in investor meetings held in conjunction with both conferences. For more information or to schedule 1x1 meetings, please contact your respective conference representative.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. As of March 4, 2024, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 18 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,828,000 dwt and an average age of 11.7 years.

CONTACT:

Peter Allen

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550