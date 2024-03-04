Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,923 in the last 365 days.

SYLA Technologies Subsidiary SYLA Solar Announces Comprehensive Business Alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE

Utilizing Drone Technology for Renewable Energy Land Survey and Development Initiatives

TOKYO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, announced its subsidiary, SYLA Solar Co., Ltd. (“SYLA Solar”) has entered into a Comprehensive Business Alliance Agreement with LIVE THE CREATIVE Inc. (“LIVE THE CREATIVE”) to innovate solar power plant development.

SYLA Technologies Subsidiary SYLA Solar Announces Comprehensive Business Alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE

Business Alliance Purpose and Background
The business alliance between SYLA Solar and LIVE THE CREATIVE combines the expertise and advanced technologies of both companies to synergistically innovate solar power plant development. SYLA Solar brings its extensive knowledge spanning from land acquisition to regulatory compliance and design within solar power plant development. Meanwhile, LIVE THE CREATIVE delivers highly precise and efficient surveying solutions utilizing drone technology. Efficiency and precision are indispensable in the development of safe solar power plants, underscoring the significance of this partnership. Beginning with the selection of suitable land, the construction of solar power plants requires design decisions based on accurate data. The integrated approach by both companies will expedite and streamline the entire development process, spanning from land acquisition to design.

Specific Benefits of Developing Solar Power Plants
This business alliance has significantly enhanced the precision and efficiency of land surveys. For instance, surveys in highland areas, which previously consumed over a month with conventional methods, can now be completed in just half a day by integrating drones, an emerging ICT technology. Additionally, necessary information can be accessed within a week from the captured data. By merging drone-based topographic surveys with laser scanning technology, a comprehensive understanding of various land features, including shape, structure, terrain, and tree arrangement, has been achieved with remarkable accuracy. This technological advancement enables the effective utilization of a broader range of land, including areas that were previously difficult to access. As a result, it facilitates the selection of land suitable for solar power plant development, enhances precision during the design phase, and significantly improves overall development efficiency while minimizing the impact of natural disasters.

SYLA Technologies Subsidiary SYLA Solar Announces Comprehensive Business Alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE

Future Prospects
In response to the Japan's declining workforce, SYLA Solar plans to bolster its automation and labor-saving efforts, leveraging its DX technology through further demonstrations. Additionally, SYLA Solar's initiatives will align with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) objectives. The efficient development of solar power plants promote the use of renewable energy and contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, drones can support disaster prevention efforts by swiftly converting terrain into 3D data, facilitating surveys for hazard mapping in the region, while enabling real-time situational awareness during disasters. Even in hazardous areas inaccessible to humans, drones provide a safe and accurate means of assessing situations.

SYLA Technologies Subsidiary SYLA Solar Announces Comprehensive Business Alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE

LIVE THE CREATIVE. inc
Head Office: Nampeidai Imai Building 8F, 15-15, Nampeidai, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative Director: Kouki Nakanishi
Establishment: July 2020
Capital: 5,000,000 yen
Website: https://drone.livethecreative.co.jp/

SYLA Solar Co., Ltd.
Head Office: Land Square Marunouchi 2F, 2-18-14 Marunouchi, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
Representative Director: Takeshi Fuchiwaki
Establishment: August 2013
Capital: 46,000,000 yen
Website: https://syla-solar.jp/

About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”) owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. SYLA’s mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. SYLA is engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at https://syla-tech.jp/en.

Contact Information
Gateway Group, Inc.
John Yi and Steven Shinmachi
SYLA@gateway-grp.com
Tel +1 (949) 574-3860

SYLA Technologies Company Contact:
Hajime Sugino
Head of SYLA USA
h_sugino@syla.jp

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/039848a1-5a08-4dc1-94cb-3402a42d972b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed9dcf48-0d0f-46d6-ba76-1043165a0b03

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b44fc60-88f9-4a51-9b84-349ae7e02be9


Primary Logo

SYLA Technologies Subsidiary SYLA Solar Announces Comprehensive Business Alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE

SYLA Technologies Subsidiary SYLA Solar Announces Comprehensive Business Alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE
SYLA Technologies Subsidiary SYLA Solar Announces Comprehensive Business Alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE

SYLA Technologies Subsidiary SYLA Solar Announces Comprehensive Business Alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE
SYLA Technologies Subsidiary SYLA Solar Announces Comprehensive Business Alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE

SYLA Technologies Subsidiary SYLA Solar Announces Comprehensive Business Alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE

You just read:

SYLA Technologies Subsidiary SYLA Solar Announces Comprehensive Business Alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more