The RealReal Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) – the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods – today announced that it granted equity awards on March 4, 2024 as a material inducement to the employment of the company’s newly-hired Chief People Officer, Chatelle Lynch, and Chief Marketing Officer, Sri Batchu.



In connection with the appointment of Lynch as Chief People Officer on December 26, 2023 and Batchu as Chief Marketing Officer on February 26, 2024, The RealReal granted each of Lynch and Batchu an employment inducement award consisting of 650,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The RSUs will vest 25% on the first anniversary of November 20, 2023, in the case of Lynch’s award, and of February 20, 2024, in the case of Batchu’s award, and in each case in 12 substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to the applicable executive’s continuous employment on each vesting date.

The inducement awards to Lynch and Batchu were granted as a material inducement to their employment and were approved by The RealReal’s Board of Directors on February 20, 2024, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The awards were granted outside The RealReal’s equity incentive plans.

