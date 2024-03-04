OrthoPediatrics Corp. Launches New RESPONSE Rib and Pelvic Fixation System for EOS Scoliosis

WARSAW, Ind., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced it has launched a new RESPONSE™ Rib and Pelvic Fixation system to treat children with Early Onset Scoliosis (“EOS”). This represents the company’s 71st system to treat orthopedic conditions in pediatric patients.



This system represents OrthoPediatrics first solution to treat Early Onset Scoliosis patients, and specifically those associated with or at risk of Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome. The new addition to the RESPONSE™ family includes implants and instruments for rib and pelvic fixation, and associated devices to connect the fixation points. The system also features a range of implant options, low profile implants, range of motion rib hooks, and locking options to keep implants in place. As an adjunct to the foundational RESPONSE™ Scoliosis System, the Rib and Pelvic system is compatible with 5.5/6.0 and 4.5/5.0 RESPONSE™ Systems, allowing surgeons to treat the entire spectrum of patients with scoliosis.

Greg Odle, President of the OrthoPediatrics’ Scoliosis Division echoed his excitement for the launch of this new system, saying “We are excited to enter the Early Onset Scoliosis treatment market with the RESPONSE™ Rib & Pelvic System. While this is our first treatment option in the EOS market, we continue to work with pediatric orthopedic surgeons to develop additional treatment options for EOS patients.”

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 71 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

