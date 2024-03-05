Canary Technologies Launches Platform to Boost Hotel Sustainability & Streamline Check-In
With Tablet Registration, guests complete registration cards via tablet, ensuring a swift, seamless and eco-friendly check-in
Combined with our mobile check-in, personalized messaging, upsells, in-stay services, and more, hotels can now leverage a single solution to enhance every guest touchpoint.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canary Technologies, the hospitality industry’s #1-rated Guest Experience Platform, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest sustainability innovation Tablet Registration at ITB Berlin 2024. Tablet Registration is designed to streamline hotel check-in processes, reduce paper waste and elevate the guest experience to new heights. Up to 240,000 trees could be saved every year if the hotel industry adopted Tablet Registration.
— Aman Shahi, Vice President of Product at Canary Technologies
With Tablet Registration, guests can now complete their registration cards swiftly and seamlessly using tablets, replacing the outdated paper forms of the past. This intuitive digital solution integrates seamlessly with Canary's modern guest experience platform, ensuring a hassle-free check-in process for guests and staff.
“Tablet Registration eliminates the need for wasteful paper registration cards,” said Aman Shahi, Vice President of Product at Canary Technologies. "Combined with our mobile check-in, personalized messaging, upsells, in-stay services, and more, hotels can now leverage a single solution to enhance every guest touchpoint. Canary’s comprehensive platform allows hoteliers to strike a crucial balance between operational efficiency and personalized guest experience.”
By eliminating manual data entry and retrieval, Tablet Registration empowers hotels to access registration cards effortlessly for chargebacks, guest disputes, and audits. The tool seamlessly integrates with all major property management systems, automating the transfer of guest data quickly and accurately.
To learn more about Canary Technologies, visit canarytechnologies.com.
About Canary Technologies
Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management Platform. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 80 countries, including leading global brands, such as Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Ace Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary’s solutions eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary’s Hotel Management Software includes Mobile Check-In/Checkout, Digital Authorizations, Tablet Registration, Dynamic Upsells, Guest Messaging, Canary AI and Digital Tipping. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.
Rohma Abbas, Content Lead
Canary Technologies
+1 917-528-9873
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube