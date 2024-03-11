MemberSports Selects Charge to Charge as Preferred EV Charging Station Provider for Golf Courses Across North America

By offering reliable EV charging solutions, we aim to support the transition towards cleaner transportation options and contribute to a greener future.” — Nick Anderson, President and Founder at MemberSports

DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MemberSports, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the sports industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Charge to Charge, naming them the preferred EV charging station provider for golf courses and other sports facilities across the United States and Canada.

As the world moves towards a greener future, MemberSports recognizes the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the need for reliable charging infrastructure. With golf being a popular recreational activity enjoyed by millions, ensuring accessibility to EV charging stations at golf courses becomes paramount in supporting sustainable transportation options for players and patrons alike.

Charge to Charge has been selected by MemberSports for its commitment to quality, reliability, and user-friendly solutions. Their state-of-the-art EV charging stations are designed to seamlessly integrate into golf course environments, providing golfers with convenient access to charging facilities while they enjoy their game.

"We are excited to partner with Charge to Charge as our preferred EV charging station provider for golf courses," said Nick Anderson, President and Founder at MemberSports. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the overall experience for golfers while promoting sustainability within the sports industry. By offering reliable EV charging solutions, we aim to support the transition towards cleaner transportation options and contribute to a greener future."

Charge to Charge offers a range of charging solutions tailored to the needs of golf courses, including fast-charging stations, networked charging infrastructure, and customizable branding options. Their user-friendly interface and seamless payment systems ensure a hassle-free charging experience for golfers, enhancing their time spent on the course.

"We are delighted to announce that Charge to Charge has been selected as the preferred EV charging station provider for MemberSports," stated Sarah Adams, Chief Revenue Officer of Charge to Charge. "Given the synergy between golf courses and EV charging infrastructure, we eagerly anticipate collaborating to enhance accessibility to sustainable transportation for golfers throughout the US and Canada."

The partnership between MemberSports and Charge to Charge represents a significant step forward in promoting sustainability within the golfing community. By prioritizing the installation of EV charging stations at golf courses, both companies are helping to reduce carbon emissions and support the transition towards a cleaner, greener future.

About MemberSports:

MemberSports is a leading provider of sports management software, offering comprehensive solutions for sports organizations, clubs, and facilities. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, MemberSports empowers its clients with efficient tools to streamline operations and enhance member experiences.

https://membersports.com/

About Charge to Charge:

Charge to Charge is located in Alpharetta, Georgia and is specialized in unattended payment acceptance and regulations within the EV charging industry. Our first-of-its-kind software is designed to address open payment acceptance and charging display regulations in real time. Our founders are seasoned professionals in the unattended and payment industries dedicated to empowering the EV Charging industry with a compliant, reliable and streamlined solution while creating a seamless experience for consumers.

https://chargetocharge.com/