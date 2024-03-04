Submit Release
Enovix to Present at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

FREMONT, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced it will webcast a presentation by CFO Farhan Ahmad at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, March 14, 2024, from the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York City.

A link to the live webcast is available here. This link will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. An archived version of the presentation will also be available on the Investor Relations section after the event concludes for 30 days.

About Enovix
Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com


