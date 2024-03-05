Flottweg Delivers Presentation on Beer Recovery from Dry Hopping at CBP Virtual Conference

Flottweg’s state-of-the-art controls and automation ensures ease of operation and minimum manpower requirements. Christian Pettit Delivers Expert Educational Content at CBP Virtual Event

Separating and dewatering suspended solids and returning the recovered beer to the tank increases yields by as much as 8-10% per batch.

UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flottweg Subject Matter Expert Christian Pettit is set to present educational content about how decanters deliver crucial beer recovery from a dry hopping process at the Craft Beer Professionals’ Spring Virtual Conference on March 25-27.

“Flottweg’s decanter system for craft breweries is designed to recover beer from hops and yeast that would otherwise be treated as waste,” Pettit explains. “With an impressive increase in yield and short ROI, it’s no wonder so many breweries are using this technology.”

The Flottweg Decanter beer recovery system is designed and built to help extract the maximum yields from each fermenter that is filled. Whether it be yeast, hops, fruit or other adjuncts, the Flottweg Decanter System can help recover the beer that would normally be lost from tank bottoms disposal (i.e., beer down the drain).

In his presentation, Pettit will explain how separating and dewatering the suspended solids and returning the recovered beer to the tank increases yields by as much as 8-10% per batch.

“Yield is important but quality is crucial and Flottweg has gone to great lengths to make sure that every possible quality parameter is addressed,” Pettit says. “The system is capable of monitoring dissolved oxygen pick up, temperature change, turbidity reduction and inlet vs outlet volumes, just to name a few.”

Built to the highest hygienic specifications and thoroughly tested for maximum CIP effectiveness, Pettit will also cover how the decanter system is a tool that every brewer can be confident in using to improve their craft.

Built to the highest hygienic specifications and thoroughly tested for maximum CIP effectiveness, Pettit will also cover how the decanter system is a tool that every brewer can be confident in using to improve their craft.

Flottweg goes to great lengths to make sure energy and water are not wasted. The drive systems use less energy than other similar systems and CIP steps are optimized to use the least amount of water possible, which produces higher yields from every batch, reduction of solids/BOD in wastewater, reduction of solids to downstream filtration/centrifugation, and reduction of hops per bbl for the same flavor profile.

Join the webinar to learn more about this innovative process and find even more information about beer recovery from dry hopping by following this link.

