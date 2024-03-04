Mothers of Children who have Died of Fentanyl Overdose Join Delegation in Support of Bipartisan Legislation: SB 1075 and HB 1245

MARYLAND, April 3 - For Immediate Release: Monday, March 4, 2024

Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, Montgomery County Police Department, and Families and Business Leaders from Glenmont, Aspen Hill and Wheaton Advocate for Stronger Criminal Laws Against Fentanyl and Heroin Distribution









When/Where: Tuesday, March 5, delegation leaves from the Wheaton Library at 11 a.m., arriving at the Maryland State House by 12 noon, Judiciary Committee sessions start at 1 p.m.

Who: Mothers of children who died from fentanyl overdose, Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, business owners and residents from Aspen Hill, Glenmont and Wheaton and the Montgomery County Police Department.





ROCKVILLE, Md., March 4, 2024– Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González is leading a delegation to the Maryland General Assembly with families and business owners who have experienced the dangers and deadly realities of fentanyl in their own lives. Members of the delegation include Isis Yamileth Flores, who lost her 16-year-old child Yader Rosa Flores to an overdose, and Edith Montalvan, who lost her 15-year-old child Ashleigh Edwards to an overdose as well.

The delegation of community members from Aspen Hill, Glenmont and Wheaton in Montgomery County will testify before the Judiciary Committees in the Maryland House and Senate on March 5, with sessions starting at 1 p.m. The delegation will advocate for the passage of two identical bills: Senate Bill 1075 and House Bill 1245. The legislation would allow prosecution of the sale of fentanyl or heroin distribution that resulted in the death or serious bodily harm of an individual in the same jurisdiction, even if the sale and death don’t occur in the same jurisdiction. This bill would also increase the maximum penalty to 20 years.

“In Montgomery County, we are providing several prevention-focused initiatives intended to help youth and young adults avoid opioids and other substances altogether, including treatment centers for youth with substance-use disorder, but that is not enough. We need to update our criminal procedures to go after those selling these drugs and killing our children,” stated Councilmember Natali Fani-González. “Senate Bill 1075 and its companion House Bill 1245 represent a crucial step in holding drug distributors accountable and preventing further tragedies caused by these dangerous substances.”

The legislation would not penalize individuals with behavioral and mental health conditions, those helping under Good Samaritan law principles, individuals providing medical assistance, or those distributing the drugs without monetary gain or payment.

“This legislation is not meant to target those in our community who are suffering from addiction–rather it is meant to target those who take advantage of our most vulnerable community members,” stated Montgomery County Police Captain Nicholas Picerno.

In 2023, there were 99 fatal overdoses in Montgomery County.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. It is inexpensive, widely available, highly addictive and comes in a variety of colors, shapes and forms – including powder and pills. Drug traffickers are increasingly mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs to drive addiction and create repeat business. Many victims of fentanyl poisoning were unaware they ingested fentanyl.

