Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book 1946 by Diana Gillmor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
Reviewed by Jose Cornelio for Readers' Favorite
In 1946: A True Story of Wealth, Extraordinary Success and Great Tragedy, Diana Gillmor documents the fruits of long research into the lives of her grandparents, a story with surprising discoveries, both for the reader and the author. This is a biography that explores the lives of Reginald and Edwina and it is interesting to follow their journey and backgrounds before and after their marriage. Edwina was a well-educated woman whose personality was forged through living in different cities. Reginald was the son of a Civil War veteran. He grew up in a large family comprising eight children, and at sixteen, he entered the United States Naval Academy. His life changed when he met an inventor. He eventually became one of the first three people to work for a start-up belonging to the inventor whose work changed navigation in many ways.
Diana Gillmor’s 1946 is a story of a couple, their incredible success, and the tragedy they lived through. It is a story that will drive home to readers the truth that some of the key players in the changes that happen in history remain obscure and unsung. There are powerful themes that are ingeniously written in this book, including love and marriage, creating wealth, scientific inventions, politics, and war. The historical setting is brilliantly articulated and the author allows the effects of the war to come out clearly in the characterization. This is a story with characters that readers will enjoy and the evocation of what life felt and looked like in the first half of the 20th century. Diana Gillmor’s book is not just a biography but an engaging story that is filled with history and culture.
You can learn more about Diana Gillmor and "1946: A True Story of Wealth, Extraordinary Success and Great Tragedy" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/1946 where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
Other