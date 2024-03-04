Long Angle Fosters Growth and Success in a Global Community of High-Net-Worth Individuals

Long Angle, founded in 2020, has experienced remarkable growth, emerging as a premier tech-enabled community for the emerging cohort of new wealth creators worldwide.

Dallas, Texas, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Angle, a member-driven global community, has seen impressive growth since its foundation in 2020. The organization boasts over 2,500 members across 45 countries, controlling more than $30 billion in investable assets. The community is focused on younger entrepreneurs, financiers, and tech professionals, with a median age of around 40 years old and more than 95% first-generation wealth creators. Its mission is to promote education and collaboration among this cohort of high-net-worth (HNW) individuals.

The organization was founded by entrepreneurs Tad Fallows and Sriram Gollapalli following their experiences navigating the challenges and opportunities of life post-exit. After selling their medical research software business, they wanted access to advice from peers facing similar questions around personal finance and raising well-rounded children. This need for genuine and unbiased peer-to-peer support shaped Long Angle's mission.

Long Angle provides four primary benefits to its members, each underpinned by the core principles of confidentiality, peer support, and freedom from solicitation or conflict of interest.

First, members engage in real-time digital discussions with over 2,500 highly successful peers worldwide. Topics include portfolio optimization, vendor recommendations, family wealth strategies, and impactful philanthropy. Tailored sub-groups focused on specific interests and regions.

Second, Long Angle facilitates in-person events and online webinars to help members build trust-based relationships and deepen their networks. Live events, from dinners to speed networking events, offer a platform for meaningful connection and knowledge-sharing. The exclusive workshops and webinars feature industry experts and thought leaders in the fields of investing, taxes, insurance, health and wellness, philanthropy, cybersecurity, the arts, and more.

Third, HNW individuals seeking deeper engagement and support can join one of Long Angle's Trusted Circles. These peer advisory groups of six to eight members engage in confidential monthly three-hour peer meetings. These intimate gatherings provide a confidential space for open discussions on personal challenges, life transitions, and investment strategies.

Finally, the organization's alternative investment deal flow provides members with access to top-tier alternative asset opportunities across asset classes from private equity, search funds, and private credit to secondaries, energy, hard assets, and venture capital. Members get access to institutional-grade alternative asset opportunities leveraging the community’s collective expertise, diligence, and access, as well as volume-based fee discounts powered by the community’s $30 billion in collective assets. Participating in these investments is completely optional. Members make their own investment decisions based on personal objectives and convictions.

The success stories from Long Angle membership are inspiring. One member, for instance, successfully leveraged the community’s advice to hold their insurance carrier accountable and force them to cover a major claim they initially denied. Other members' testimonials similarly attest to the organization's impact. According to the CEO of a leading financial health platform, "Long Angle helped me learn about new investment opportunities, improve my wealth management skills, and build friendships with successful, engaged, highly intelligent people."

Long Angle community members genuinely desire to contribute and support one another, whether the question is retiring comfortably, launching new ventures, raising successful children, or portfolio optimization. Through shared experiences, well-informed advice, and genuine camaraderie, Long Angle makes a meaningful difference in the lives of its members.

Marketing Director Scott Nixon remarked, "Long Angle plays a unique role in our members' personal and professional growth and development. We aim to continue offering first-generation wealth builders, industry veterans, and other high-net-worth individuals a supportive space for learning and preparing for future challenges."

