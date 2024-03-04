Sports Business Journal Honors Orlando Magic with Best Places to Work Award

The entire Orlando Magic staff gathers for a group photo with Magic legend Shaquille O'Neal the day of his jersey retirement celebration.

The Magic organization isn’t just a place to work, it’s family. That mentality starts from the top with the DeVos family, owners of the Magic, and permeates through the entire staff.” — Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Business Journal, the national publication at the epicenter of sports business, has recognized the Orlando Magic as one of the best places to work, the publication announced Monday.

The Sports Business Journal (SBJ) announced its inaugural “Best Places to Work in Sports 2023” awards to recognize the best companies across select categories for their leadership and unwavering commitment to their employees.

More than 12,000 employees from nearly 200 companies took part in the confidential employee satisfaction survey administered last fall by SBJ partner Quantum Workplace. The survey measured key areas that make up an organization’s culture, such as compensation, benefits, confidence in co-workers, and trust in senior leadership.

The Magic won Silver Medalist honors in the Team/League/Governing Body category with 50 or more employees.

“We are humbled and honored to be among the Best Places to Work in Sports,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “The Orlando Magic organization isn’t just a place to work, it’s family. That mentality starts from the top with the DeVos family, owners of the Orlando Magic, and permeates through the entire staff in everything we do. We support a culture that balances hard work and the fun and excitement of sports. Our success depends upon the multiple perspectives and diverse expertise of our staff.”

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way.

Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009.

Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually.

In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $29 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 34 years.

The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans No. 1 in the NBA for game experience and a past winner of the Sports Business Journal's Sports Facility of the Year.

The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming of the NBA 2K League. The Orlando Magic train at the award-winning AdventHealth Training Center.

The Magic organization was previously honored with an Orlando Business Journal “Best Places to Work” award.

