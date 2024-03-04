Uniting for Change: Benevolent Community Summit Leaders and Partner Organizations Seek Paths of Hope in Critical Times

Benevolent Communities Illuminate Our Shared Humanity Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr., Our Distinguished Keynote Speaker

Join Us for an inspirational day - One that reminds us that hope and unity are the foundation for humanity, and the cornerstones for Benevolent Community.

Humanity has only scratched the surface of its real potential.” — Peace Pilgrim

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Create Safe Space, Inc., Founder, Lori S. Yadin welcomes, "All people, leaders, changemakers, and visionaries who are concerned and tired of the disunity, lack of trust, and growing incidents of hate we are witnessing everywhere for a day that will inspire hope and unity, presenting a platform for change. "

The Benevolent Community Initiative is a transformative movement designed to empower individuals and groups with essential practices and communication skills needed to foster deep trust, strengthening the relationships required to bond as a community. By focusing on the core values of illuminating our shared humanity, Life-long learning, and Human Equality - values that insist on empathy, understanding, mutual respect, and truth seeking, the Benevolent Community Initiative aims to build and sustain connections, where everyone feels seen, heard, and supported. Lori Yadin shares that, "In today's world where the fabric of community often seems frayed, the Benevolent Community Initiative serves as a beacon of hope, a compass that points toward a more compassionate and cohesive society."

The Benevolent Community Initiative is a project of Create Safe Space, Inc, a 501c-3 organization, whose dedicated volunteers are emboldened by the words of the American Cultural Anthropologist, Margaret Mead, who many years ago wrote, "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world, indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."

The event was inspired by Mead's words, and with the belief that the Summit will uplift the importance of Community connection and engagement that is grounded in our shared humanity. The upcoming Benevolent Community Summit will take place on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 at the Rollins Conference Center in Dover, Delaware. The one-day retreat style conference will feature Benevolent Community Conversation Circles led by engaging Facilitators, using the Circle of Trust® approach, created by Parker J. Palmer, and the Center for Courage & Renewal. The day will include a meaningful keynote address by Dr. Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., prominent scholar and professor, Princeton University, best-selling author, and passionate researcher of the American Experience.

The Benevolent Community Summit is proud and honored to be joined by several Delaware Organizations whose work is aligned with creating a better future for all people. The Summit Committee recognizes the following organizations as partners in the work of creating an engaged, unified, and just society, and thanks each of them for their support for this event:

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, League of Women Voters of Delaware, The Racial Justice and Reconciliation Commission in the Episcopal Church in Delaware, Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware, Social & Environmental Justice Committee, and Speak Out Against Hate (SOAH). Members of these organizations will attend the Summit and will act as integral partners in the the Benevolent Community building that will follow the Summit.

Create Safe Space, Inc. is also excited to announce that they have provided over 30 Scholarships to Delaware State University Students and Faculty. Yadin states, "The only way to engage in Community building with integrity is to extend a warm welcome to the next generation of leaders. Without their voices, we could not hold the honest and whole-hearted conversations necessary to uplift a Benevolent Community."

The Summit's mission is to respond to the growing divisiveness and hate by imagining a path to Benevolent Community. A path that brings about harmony and healing - one where positive local change can only happen when residents from all segments of society listen to, know, car about, and trust each other. Building trust-worthy relationships across communities is an influential and proven path to closing the tragic gap of divisiveness, dehumanization, and aliennation, currently felt by so many in Delaware and across the Nation. Yadin believes that, "Each of us is a steppingstone to discerning a route forward, building an environment for all people - that it will take engaged citizens and leaders to do this work together, creating a better path for all of our children, grandchildren, and future generations."

A quote from a 'Peace Pilgrim' hangs near Yadin's desk, it states, "Humanity has only scratched the surface of its real potential." She says, "I believe this to my core - this is is my sincere hope and it motivates me to keep at this Benevolent Community building every day."

