Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 4, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 4 include the following:

Tuesday, March 5 at 10:00 AMGov. McMaster will attend the 2024 South Carolina Rural Summit, SRP Park, 187 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, S.C.            

Thursday, March 7 at 9:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd annual Women’s Leadership Symposium, Segra Park, 1640 Freed Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 7 at 2:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Public Health and Environmental Laboratory Groundbreaking Ceremony, 88231 Parklane Road, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 7 at 6:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Sumter County Republican Party meeting, The Restaurant at 2nd Mill, 2390 Broad Street, Sumter, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: February 26, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for February 26, 2024, included:

Monday, February 26

4:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

Tuesday, February 27

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Wednesday, February 28

7:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 62nd South Carolina Prayer Breakfast, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Heritage Trust program, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

11:10 AM: Meeting with a local official.

11:20 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:25 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:45 AM: Constituent meeting.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:15 PM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, February 29

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3799 Water Professions Day, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:15 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a Governor’s Cabinet Meeting, Room 252, Brown Building, State House grounds, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

Friday, March 1

9:30 AM:  Agency meeting.

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

