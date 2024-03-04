Sports Medicine Specialist Joins AI Nexus Healthcare as Chief Healthcare Solutions Officer & GM Sports Medicine

Joel Redman, CHO & GM Sports Medicine

AI Nexus Healthcare welcomes leading sports medicine expert Joel Redman to their leadership team.

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joel Redman is an award-winning Musculoskeletal clinician and UK registered Osteopath. Joel began his successful career with five years of intense study at Oxford Brookes in Osteopathic Medicine, with a 1st class dissertation in headache management, setting the foundation for over a decade in clinical practice based in Oxford.

He went on to thrive in the NHS setting, collaborating with a multidisciplinary team for chronic, complex pain patients at the RLHIM/UCL. His international experience includes working with elite strength athletes, designing and implementing the 'Summertown Sponsored Athlete Program'—delivering essential healthcare to underprivileged athletes and forming an integral part of a national concussion surveillance project in conjunction with premiership rugby.

Armed with an MSc in Sports Medicine, Exercise and Health from ISEH/UCL and further experience in Data Analytics from Imperial College, Joel brings unique expertise to the AI Nexus Healthcare leadership team. Joel’s thesis examined the intersection between physical activity and development of cardiovascular disease using wearable technology and machine learning.

“I am thrilled to help spearhead the design, development, and delivery of Sports Medicine applications with AI Nexus Healthcare as well as provide strategic counsel on broader healthcare solutions.” – Joel Redman

Faramarz Farhoodi, President and Founder of AI Nexus Healthcare states “We are extremely excited to have Joel Redman on board. Our leadership team is made up of an impressive roster of world class experts and Joel is no exception. Welcome to the team Joel, the future of healthcare has never looked so bright.”

AI Nexus Healthcare is at the forefront of developing innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions and smart health and wellness applications powered by cognitive artificial intelligence. Their signature technology suite mia was named Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023 Top Pick by Hemisphere Magazine and the company has recently been accepted into the prestigious Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate program.

In addition, AI Nexus Healthcare was a keynote presenter and panel member at the Davos World Innovation Economics Forum this January, where the company was given an Innovation Award by the Swiss Technology and Finance Association as the number one technology healthcare startup in a juried competition.