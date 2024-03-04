Sporttrade and Birches Health Partner to Launch Responsible Gaming Education and Problem Gambling Resources

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birches Health and Sporttrade are pleased to kick off Problem Gambling Awareness month (March) by announcing a partnership. This initiative focuses on increasing public awareness of problem gambling and promoting awareness, prevention, treatment, and recovery services. The partnership will center on ensuring that users of the Sporttrade platform have access to a robust catalog of customized Responsible Gaming resources and services.



Birches Health is a behavioral health services provider that focuses on the prevention and treatment of problem gambling and gambling disorder, gaming disorder and related mental and behavioral health problems in the United States. Birches Health provides modernized solutions for Responsible Gaming, including online educational resources, learning modules and convenient treatment options designed and led by licensed, specialized behavioral health clinicians. Birches Health’s mission is to provide convenient, comprehensive care and resources to individuals facing challenges related to problem gambling and other behavioral addictions. For more information, visit Birches Health at https://bircheshealth.com/.



“In the initial conversation with Birches Health, it was a no-brainer that this industry needs this and I want to make sure Sporttrade patrons have access to this valuable resource,” said Arpita McGrath, Chief Compliance Officer, Sporttrade. “My biggest question at the end of the initial conversation with Birches was - ‘How quickly can we implement this?’.”



Sporttrade places a unique emphasis on customer care, with support that extends beyond regular service to helping players become smarter, more responsible players.

“Through a collective focus on the promotion of responsible gaming and sustainable play, we are ensuring that individuals are able to access these resources,” said Elliott Rapaport, Founder of Birches Health. “We are pleased to partner with Sporttrade to ensure that individuals looking for these resources are able to swiftly and securely access high quality care.”

About Sporttrade

Sporttrade was borne out of the belief that the golden age of sports betting has yet to come. Combining proprietary technology, thoughtful design, and capital markets expertise, our platform endeavors to modernize sports betting for a more equitable, responsible, and accessible future. Sporttrade is led by an accomplished team from sports betting and capital markets backgrounds. The company is based in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area.

To learn more about Sporttrade visit getsporttrade.com today and follow us on Twitter @sporttrade_app, and Instagram sporttrade_app.

Access online educational and assessment resources or explore treatment options by visiting www.BirchesHealth.com.

hello@bircheshealth.com (833) 483-3838