Pritchett Home Inspection Launches Pre-Listing and Comprehensive Home Inspection Services in Phoenix Valley

Chandler, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chandler, Arizona -

Pritchett Home Inspection Chandler has officially launched a new service, the Residential Home Inspection in Tempe AZ. This introduces comprehensive and professional inspections specifically tailored to the distinct needs of Tempe homeowners. The service aims to provide clients with peace of mind and crucial insights to help make informed property decisions. Learn more about their wide range of inspection services on their website.

The CEO of Pritchett Home Inspection Chandler shared details about the newly introduced service: "Our Residential Home Inspection in Tempe AZ is constructed to provide homeowners and prospective buyers with a clear and accurate picture of their property's condition. By harnessing advanced technology and our extensive industry experience, we promise detailed and accurate inspections that are more than skin-deep."

Along with the Residential Home Inspection in Tempe AZ, Pritchett Home Inspection Chandler also offers a variety of other specialized inspection services. For instance, their comprehensive 5 Star Home Inspection Package serves the needs of those seeking an in-depth review of a home's structure and operations. The New Build Home Inspection benefits new homeowners by offering a detailed review of newly built homes before the final walkthrough. The Certified Move-in Ready Inspection is designed for homeowners wishing to tackle potential issues pre-emptively before listing their property on the market.

Pritchett Home Inspection Chandler also provides innovative services like the Digital Foundation Leveling Survey, which deploys advanced technology to effectively assess a home's foundation. For homeowners nearing the expiration of their one-year builder's warranty, the 1-Year Warranty Home Inspection offers a timely review of their home's condition. Furthermore, their Sewer Scope Inspection provides a close examination of the home's sewer line with a specialized high-tech camera, helping homeowners to avoid unexpected repairs.

In response to environmental concerns, Pritchett Home Inspection Chandler offers environmental services alongside the Residential Home Inspection in Tempe AZ. These include Mold and Allergen Screenings which are particularly valuable for potential homeowners sensitive to these ecological issues. This further evidences the firm's dedication to provide all-encompassing services to cater to a wide range of homeowner requirements. To view details on their environmental testing and other services, visit their website.

The philosophy of Pritchett Home Inspection Chandler is to actively encourage clients' insight and involvement in the inspection process. They believe that a firsthand understanding of potential issues can significantly aid clients in informed decision-making. Furthermore, they offer a full money-back guarantee if clients are not entirely satisfied with the services provided, upholding their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Expanding on its area of service, Pritchett Home Inspection Chandler is set to launch Expert Home Inspection Services in Gilbert, AZ. A commitment to utilize advanced tools and techniques, including thermal imaging, ensures this service will cater to the unique needs of homeowners in Gilbert and surrounding regions.

Commenting further, the CEO added, "Pritchett Home Inspection is devoted to setting the benchmark for professional, comprehensive home inspections. Whether it's our Residential Home Inspection in Tempe AZ, or the forthcoming Expert Home Inspection Services in Gilbert, our aim remains unaltered - to offer homeowners ease of mind and the vital information needed to confidently navigate their property decisions."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qipbRXLkLpE

These introductions of specialized services point to Pritchett Home Inspection Chandler's dedication to meet the diverse needs of Arizona's homeowners. Their comprehensive suite of inspection services, coupled with an unwavering focus on customer service, underscores Pritchett Home Inspection's strong foothold in the Arizona home inspection industry.

###

For more information about Pritchett Home Inspection, contact the company here:



Pritchett Home Inspection

Kyle Pritchett

602-757-1162

kyle@pritchetthi.com

57 West Lynx Way Chandler AZ 85248

Kyle Pritchett