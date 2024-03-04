“States of Femininity” Exhibition to be Hosted by EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) will be hosting an exhibited titled “States of Femininity” on the occasion of 8 March, International Women’s Day. The exhibition will open its doors for the art-lovers on Thursday, 7 March 2024 at 07:00 p.m. at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. The said exhibition consists works of İsmet Tatar, Nilüfer İnandım, Zehra Şonya, Nurtane Karagil, Serap Kanay, Hüseyin Özinal and Hatice Tezcan.

To be curated by EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya, the exhibition addresses the re-evaluation of the struggle in the context of gender, and focuses on artists’ efforts to reveal, examine, question, and make visible the traces and meanings of this struggle in the works they create within this context.

As mentioned in the preface of the exhibition catalogue by EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu; “This exhibition creates a platform that questions the experiences of women, social roles and inequalities through the visual language of contemporary art. The exhibition aims to address the struggles and achievements of women from the past until today, and the existing difficulties that are to be resolved. A series of topics, from everyday elements that may seem ordinary at first glance to societal expectations, have been explored and presented to you through the unique perspectives of our artists. While on one hand, the exhibition pays tribute to past triumphs of women, on the other hand, it reflects the ongoing gender inequalities and efforts to challenge societal norms that persist today. At a time when we need to question the equality between women and men and, increase our awareness on this issue, we find the opportunity to discuss these important topics over the rich expression of art”.

The exhibition will be open to visitors between 7 and 30 March, 2024 on weekdays, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 05:00 p.m. Individuals who wish to visit the exhibition on Saturdays must make appointments by calling 0533 866 30 85.