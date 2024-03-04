Historically Black Community Colleges will attend Thurgood Marshall College Fund annual Congressional HBCU Fly-In March 6-7

Washington, D.C., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will host the 2024 Presidents & Chancellors HBCU Fly-In March 6-7 in Washington, D.C. After attending the 2023 HBCU Fly-In as guests of Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president and CEO, six Historically Black Community Colleges (HBCCs) can attend this year as TMCF member schools.

The annual event brings presidents and chancellors of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Historically Black Community Colleges (HBCCs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) together with members of Congress and key government and corporate officials to discuss issues of law and policy impacting TMCF member schools.

Dr. Patricia Sims, president of Drake State Community and Technical College, left last year’s Fly-In inspired by policy conversations, occurring at the highest legislative level. She praised TMCF as a trusted national organization that has forged vital partnerships and visibility for its member institutions.

“In advocating for federal funding and legislation, we are not just helping to shape policies; we are amplifying the voices of our often unheard students, who are the heart of our community colleges,” she said.

Sims stated the value of joining the TMCF membership broadens and expands opportunities for HBCCs to secure more scholarship resources and exposure to life-changing career-training and placement in corporate America.

“HBCCs are constantly evolving and seeking new ways to provide students an accessible education and help them earn degrees. Many students will have to stop out if they experience one financial burden. Providing more strategic internships and exposure to corporate America is vital for building a better and brighter future for community colleges through education and opportunity,” she said.

Williams agreed that providing scholarships and exposure and immersions into the world of business helps level the playing field for students attending TMCF member schools.

“It is about providing accessible choices and pathways to degree completion. Affordable degree pathways contribute to economic mobility and allows students to take ownership of their education and future career. The Thurgood Marshall College Fund and its partners recognize that all jobs do not require a bachelor’s degree,” Williams said. “The HBCU Fly-In is the premier event for our presidents and chancellors to meet with members of Congress, agency administrators and representatives of the Biden administration.”

The two-day event is a vital platform for HBCU leaders, influential figures in the job market, and policy makers. The HBCU Fly-In serves as a forum for discussion for pioneering strategies to enhance educational attainment, strengthen collaborations across sectors and address the dynamic needs of the American workforce.

The event also includes meetings with Business Roundtable members, Congressional Black Caucus leadership, senior members of the Biden Administration, workshops and a reception co-hosted by Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) in the Capitol. Topics include the TMCF value proposition, HBCU sustainability, capacity-building opportunities and the advocacy agenda for HBCUs, HBCCs, PBIs and their students.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

