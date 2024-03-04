Super Absorbent Polymer Market Diving Deep Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Audience | Forecast to 2027

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Growth

Super absorbent polymer market is projected to reach $10.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Super Absorbent Polymer Market by Type (Synthetic and Natural), Application (Personal Care, Healthcare, Agriculture & Horticulture, and Others), and Production Method (Suspension Polymerization, Solution Polymerization, and Gel Polymerization): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027".

According to the report, the global super absorbent polymer industry generated $7.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $10.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Market Players

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Kao Corporation

LG Chem

Sanyo Chemical Industries, LTD

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., LTD

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd

Yixing Danson Technology

Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co., Ltd

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in popularity of diaper pants and rise in consumer awareness toward infant's hygiene drive the growth of the global super absorbent polymer market. However, volatility in raw material prices hampers the market. On the contrary, developing economies and high birth rate countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The synthetic segment held lion's share

By type, the synthetic segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 90% of the global super absorbent polymer market, due to its high adoption because of its high absorbency potential under load. However, the natural segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to its characteristics such as biocompatibility, non-toxic, and sustainability.

The solution polymerization segment to portray highest CAGR through 2027

By production method, the solution polymerization segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% through 2027, due to high efficiency and lower capital cost. In addition, solution polymerization production method uses its own energy to carry out the process, which reduces the capital expenditure. However, the gel polymerization segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global super absorbent polymer market, as the method is widely used to manufacture super absorbent polymers with great absorbency under pressure.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market

By region, the global super absorbent polymer market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. The region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, due to rising healthcare sector and growing population in the region. The report analyses the other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key Findings Of The Study

The super absorbent polymer market is analyzed from 2019 to 2027

On the basis of region, the North America super absorbent polymer market gained a share of 23.9% in terms of revenue in 2019

The personal care application garnered a share of 89.5% in terms of volume in 2019

On the basis of type, the synthetic segment gained a share of 90.0% in terms of volume of the share in 2019

On the basis of production method, the gel polymerization segment gained 85.4% share, in terms of volume in 2019

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided in the report

The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, super absorbent polymer market trends, and developments in the industry

The super absorbent polymer market size in provided in terms of volume and revenue

