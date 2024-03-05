NBCI Sends a Pastoral Letter to The American Medical Association Concerning their COVID Performance
NBCI reached out to the AMA during the crisis and still has not heard back as we continue to fight and educate our communities on the importance of the vaccine.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative was morally disappointed concerning the American Medical Association's lack of performance during the COVID-19 pandemic toward the African American community. Simply put, instead of taking action to mitigate the effects, they chose to do nothing. This lack of action has resulted in devastating consequences for the African American and Latino communities. This has sparked outrage among community members who are demanding answers and accountability from the organization.
— Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all its members, congregants, churches, and the public.
NBCI utilizes faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.
In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, four prominent doctors have come under fire for their empty rhetoric and lack of action. Dr. Patrice Harris, Dr. Susan R. Bailey, Dr. Gerald E. Harmon, and Dr. Jack Resneck, Jr, all leaders in the medical community, have been accused of speaking eloquently about the correct vaccine protocols and safety measures, however as the pandemic continues to rage on, it is crucial for leaders in the medical community to not only speak about the importance of following proper protocols, but to also take tangible actions to address the dire situation at hand. The public is counting on them to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.
Rev. Anthony Evans said, "NBCI reached out to the AMA during the crisis and still has not heard back as we continue to fight and educate our communities on the importance of the vaccine."
As medical professionals, the AMA has a duty to protect and promote the health of all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status. However, it is disheartening to see the AMA fall short in fulfilling this duty.
NBCI also expresses frustration in not being able to find evidence of the AMA's efforts in advocating for the poor and vulnerable. They believe that the organization should have been more vocal and active in pushing for equal access to vaccinations for all individuals, especially those who are most at risk.
Therefore, we will not work with the AMA on future community health or clinical trial projects.
Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative
+1 202-744-0184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube