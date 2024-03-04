Grupo Bimbo Recognized as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 8th Consecutive Year

Grupo Bimbo was one of 136 companies from 20 countries and 44 industries to be recognized in 2024.



HORSHAM, Pa., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the world's leading baking company, has been listed for the eighth consecutive year as one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies," according to analysis conducted by Ethisphere, an international authority in defining and promoting ethical business standards.



Ethisphere recognized Grupo Bimbo for its exemplary standards of business integrity, ethics, compliance, and governance, and for its work to create a positive impact for consumers.

Grupo Bimbo routinely promotes comprehensive global initiatives to reaffirm its commitment to integrity, including the recent updating of its Code of Ethics. These guidelines establish the highest standards of behavior within and outside the organization as well as guidelines for interaction with stakeholders.

Daily, the bakery is guided by the principles of its "Golden Rule," a code of respect, fairness, trust, and appreciation reinforced through Grupo Bimbo's supportive workplace culture. The company is committed to promoting and respecting the human rights of its associates, stakeholders, and all people within its value chain and the communities in which it operates.

"For us, this recognition represents the commitment of each of our associates, who daily build a space of harmony aligned with our beliefs, where well-being and transparency govern all our decisions. We are very grateful for this recognition. Ethics goes beyond words because it is based on a continuous commitment to do and say the right thing," said Ignacio Stepancic, Global Leader of Regulatory Compliance at Grupo Bimbo.

Ethisphere methodology and scoring

Based on the Ethics Quotient® patented by Ethisphere, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment includes more than 240 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

The process serves as an operational framework to detect and standardize the most outstanding practices of organizations from all sectors globally. The performance of the participating companies in 2024 exceeded the comparable index of global companies by 12.3 percentage points from January 2019 to January 2024.

Recognized companies:

The full list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies 2024 is available at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees/

ABOUT GRUPO BIMBO

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 217 bakeries and plants and more than 1,500 sales centers strategically located in 34 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include sliced bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo produces over 9,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 57,000 routes and over 149,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

