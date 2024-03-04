Advertising Research Foundation Announces Speakers and Programming at Annual AUDIENCExSCIENCE Conference

Pioneering Research on AI, Audience Diversity and Behavioral Shifts, Attention and Evolving Media Landscapes will be Highlighted at Measurement-Focused Event

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) today announces its featured speakers, keynotes, and peer-reviewed research presentations at its upcoming annual AUDIENCExSCIENCE conference, scheduled for March 20-21, 2024, at the Warner Bros. Discovery offices, located at 30 Hudson Yards, New York. The event will also be live-streamed for remote attendees.



At AUDIENCExSCIENCE, the ARF delves into the future of advertising research and measurement, and how new technologies and data trends will impact advertising and media. Attendees will immerse themselves in thought-provoking keynotes, panels, debates, and rigorously peer-reviewed research presentations, facilitating an in-depth exploration of crucial topics shaping the dynamic advertising and media ecosystem. Groundbreaking research spanning AI, attention and impression quality, audience diversity, shifts in audience behavior, and the evolving landscape of video measurement and traditional media will take center stage.

“Our AUDIENCExSCIENCE conference never lacks for hot topics, and 2024 is certainly no exception,” said Scott McDonald, Ph.D., President & CEO of ARF. “This year’s conference will look at the implications of the dramatic growth of AI for both advertising and research. It will assess the state of progress toward cross-platform audience measurement and the long-promised multi-currency market, as well as recent efforts to use measures of attention, emotional response, or other KPIs as proxies for the quality of the media environment. It will take a fresh look at both intended and surprisingly unintended consequences of privacy regulations and data loss, and it will size up the challenges to the overall health of the media and advertising economy. All this plus more than 30 path-breaking papers selected by ARF juries for their excellence and contributions to the science of marketing.”

Esteemed Speakers

Day one's keynote presentation, titled "AI Agents to Represent Us, Not Replace Us," will feature Rex Briggs, Chief AI Officer at Claritas, and Caleb Briggs, Co-Author of "The AI Conundrum." The following day, attendees will hear from Kate Scott-Dawkins, Global President of Business Intelligence at GroupM, as she discusses "Resilience Reaps Rewards – How Advertising is Reinventing Itself for a New Era." Furthermore, Prof. Rachel Kennedy, Associate Director of Product Development at the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science, will deliver the second day's keynote on "Perilous Media Measurement… What Measures are Key to Brand Growth.”

Also taking place at the conference is the ARF Women in Analytics Lunch Workshop on day one, offering attendees valuable insights into effectively communicating complex information without losing its importance. The workshop will be facilitated by Lea Pica, a seasoned data analytics practitioner who has transitioned into a role as a data storytelling advocate, speaker, trainer, and author. The panelists for this event include:

Aarti Bhaskaran: Global Lead, Ad Research & Insights, Snap Inc.

Idil Cakim: Senior Vice President, Research and Insights, Audacy, Inc.

Divya Kaur: VP, Marketing Science, Kinesso



Featured Tracks

AI: Better Targeting, Efficiency and Outcomes?

Will AI create new black box solutions that defy traditional quality audits? How can AI increase efficiency and impact, reduce costs, enhance consumer choice and experience? Will it open audience measurement to higher levels of fraud and manipulation? What new safeguards are companies introducing to realize the benefits of AI and limit the liabilities? Sessions that address these questions and more include:

The Power of AI for Effective Advertising in an ID-Free World

CTV Ads: Viewer Attention and Brand Metrics ID

AI Driven Video Formats Drive Results for Brands



Attention and Impression Quality: Ad Experience, Impact and Media Planning

This track – comprising 13 breakout sessions – will cover when, how and why TV commercials work best, the impact of co-viewing on attention to video advertising, and determining the value of emotional engagement to TV. Featured sessions include:

Tune in to Discover What is Making Audiences Tune Out

Neuro: TV Brand Attraction Advantage Over Digital

The Value of Attention is Nuanced by the Size of the Brand



Other concurrent session tracks at the event include:

New State of Video: New Methodologies

New State of Video: Program Discovery

Audience Diversity: State of Inclusive Advertising

Traditional Media: Outside of Video

Relevance in Advertising

Changes in Audience Behavior: Streaming and Viewer Experience

The leading sponsors for AUDIENCExSCIENCE encompass Circana, Google, MarketCast, Nielsen, and Paramount as platinum partners. Gold sponsorship is comprised of Amazon Ads, Cint, eye square, Inscape, Mediaprobe, Meta, Snap, and Swayable. Warner Bros. Discovery serves as the event's host.

For more information and to register for AUDIENCExSCIENCE, please visit https://thearf.org/arf-events/2024-audiencexscience .

Note, the Women in Analytics Lunch requires separate registration: https://members.thearf.org/TheARF/Events/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=WIA_032024

About the Advertising Research Foundation

Founded in 1936, the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) has emerged as the preeminent authority on unbiased quality in advertising, media, and marketing research. With over 400 member companies, ARF's powerful knowledge, unified standards, and best practices have proven invaluable time and again. ARF continues to drive continuous improvement in advertising and marketing practices by fostering collaboration and innovation, shaping the industry's future.

For more than 80 years, the ARF has been dedicated to advancing advertising and marketing through rigorous research. In today's rapidly changing technology landscape, the ARF remains committed to providing accurate information, setting industry standards, and promoting transparency. For more information, visit www.thearf.org and also visit us on LinkedIn , YouTube , X (Twitter) , and Facebook .

Media Contact

John McCartney

Jmac PR for ARF

arf@jmacpr.com

646.280.8573

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7d5c3af-3d3a-4adb-aab0-be0629ae72a7